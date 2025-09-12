WVN Announces Series of High-Profile Appearances in New York City for Fashion Week and Innovation Festival

WVN's AI-powered insights transform retail data into measurable growth.

Fast Company, Shopify, and Tecovas team up with WVN to showcase how community and experience are defining retail’s next era

The future of retail is about creating spaces where people can connect, explore, and belong.” — James Chester

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WVN, the AI-native spatial intelligence platform transforming how retailers measure and optimize their physical spaces, announced a series of marquee appearances in New York City from September 15 - 17. The events spotlight WVN’s role in shaping the future of experiential retail, community-driven branding, and AI-powered store intelligence.

WVN will kick off the week by co-hosting a private event with Tecovas and Fast Company, bringing together leaders in modern retail to explore how community and storytelling are reshaping physical brand spaces. The gathering will highlight Tecovas’s flagship in SoHo and showcase how heritage-inspired brands are building loyalty through intentional design and hospitality-first experiences.

Next, WVN CEO James Chester will join the stage at the 11th Annual Fast Company Innovation Festival as a featured speaker. Chester will partake in a conversation on designing the future experiential branding, sharing insights on how retailers can turn physical stores into cultural hubs that drive both connection and measurable growth.

Additionally, WVN executives will host a Shopify Spaces panel on “Retail Reimagined,” moderated by Inc. Magazine alongside other leading retail innovators. The panel will focus on the rise of community as commerce and how forward-thinking brands are embracing technology, storytelling, and AI-powered insights to build belonging at scale.

“The future of retail is about creating spaces where people feel like they belong,” said James Chester, CEO of WVN. “When you design environments where people can connect and explore, you’re creating cultural capital that lasts beyond the transaction. We’re thrilled to share WVN’s vision for measurable, community-driven retail in some of New York’s most dynamic spaces.”

These appearances highlight WVN’s growing presence in the retail innovation landscape and its commitment to helping brands evolve from transaction-first operations into community-first cultural touchpoints.

ABOUT WVN:

WVN is an AI-native spatial intelligence platform that helps brands understand what’s really happening inside their physical spaces. By unifying in-store metrics, shopper sentiment, and local context, WVN delivers real-time, prescriptive insights that empower retailers to optimize performance, foster community, and transform stores into measurable growth engines. For more information, please visit www.wearewvn.ai.

Legal Disclaimer:

