InnoDez Launches UK Division to Deliver Innovative MEP & Structural Design Services

U.S.-based design and engineering firm InnoDez launches InnoDez UK, bringing its renowned MEP design and structural engineering expertise to the United Kingdom

To deliver engineering excellence to architects, developers, and property owners across the UK. For us, engineering excellence means responding promptly, keeping our promises.” — InnoDez CEO

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- InnoDez Launches UK Division to Deliver Innovative MEP & Structural Design ServicesU.S.-based design and engineering firm InnoDez launches InnoDez UK , bringing its renowned MEP design and structural engineering expertise to the United Kingdom and serving clients in residential, commercial and mixed-use projects.InnoDez, a U.S.-based design and engineering firm specializing in mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) and structural design services, today announced the official launch of InnoDez UK, its United Kingdom division. This expansion marks InnoDez’s first international venture and extends the company’s comprehensive engineering services to UK clients. InnoDez UK will provide end-to-end MEP design and structural engineering solutions for projects of all sizes, reinforcing the firm’s commitment to serving residential, commercial, and mixed-use developments across the UK.InnoDez has built a strong reputation in the United States for delivering high-quality, code-compliant designs with impressive efficiency. The fast-growing company has successfully completed over 4,800 projects nationwide, serving clients in all 50 states. Known for its fast turnaround and client-centric approach, InnoDez delivers MEP engineering solutions in as little as 2–4 weeks while utilizing advanced design tools like Revit and AutoCAD for precision. By bringing this expertise to the UK, the InnoDez UK team aims to replicate the same level of excellence and innovation for British projects, tailored to local standards and needs.“With the launch of InnoDez UK, we are excited to bring our innovative MEP and structural design solutions to the United Kingdom,” the InnoDez UK team said in a statement. “Our mission is to deliver the same high-quality engineering services that have earned InnoDez a trusted reputation in the U.S., while tailoring our approach to meet the specific requirements of UK projects. We look forward to partnering with local architects, developers, and contractors to create efficient, compliant, and sustainable designs for residential, commercial, and mixed-use projects.”InnoDez UK will offer a full suite of engineering design and consultancy services. The new division’s core offerings include MEP design (mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering) and structural design, complemented by related services such as fire protection engineering and energy sustainability consulting. The UK team delivers practical, cost-effective, and reliable engineering solutions with a strong focus on quality and local complianceinnodez.co.uk. Every design is tailored to meet UK building regulations and standards, ensuring projects not only achieve approval but also operate efficiently and safely once built. InnoDez UK’s engineers will guide clients from initial concept through to final design completion, providing support at every step to streamline the planning and construction process.This expansion arrives at an opportune time, as the UK is experiencing significant growth in development and infrastructure. InnoDez UK enters the market ready to support Britain’s push for sustainable construction and modernization. The firm’s global experience, combined with a deep respect for local regulations and traditions, allows it to bring fresh perspectives to UK projects without compromising compliance. “Our goal is to be a trusted local partner in the UK, offering the ingenuity of a global firm with the attentiveness of a home-grown team,” added the InnoDez UK team. By aligning its services with national priorities—such as net-zero sustainability goals and urban regeneration—InnoDez UK aims to contribute meaningfully to the future of UK communities.Potential clients, media, and partners can expect the same level of professionalism and responsiveness from InnoDez UK that has defined the company’s U.S. operations. Clients have praised InnoDez for its excellent communication, timely delivery, and competent engineering services. The UK team upholds these values, emphasizing clarity, coordination, and accountability in every project. Whether it’s a single-family residence, a commercial office fit-out, or a large mixed-use development, InnoDez UK is equipped to turn ambitious concepts into compliant, comfortable, and efficient spaces. The practice will work closely with local stakeholders—municipal authorities, architects, builders, and investors—to ensure designs not only meet technical criteria but also suit the practical realities of each site and sector.Value Delivered to Developers, Architects, Contractors, and Clients: InnoDez UK’s entrance into the market promises substantial value for all stakeholders in the building process. Developers working with InnoDez benefit from cost-effective engineering solutions and efficient turnaround times – the firm is known for delivering complete MEP and structural design packages on tight schedules without sacrificing quality. Faster design delivery and proactive coordination help developers keep projects on budget and on schedule. For architects, InnoDez UK offers a collaborative partnership: the engineering team works closely with architects to integrate MEP and structural elements seamlessly into the architectural design, preserving the creative vision while enhancing functionality. The firm’s multidisciplinary coordination and use of BIM result in clash-free designs that support the architect’s intent and streamline the construction documentation process. Contractors also gain from InnoDez’s detailed and buildable designs – by providing clear, well-coordinated plans (complete with 3D models and specifications), InnoDez reduces on-site surprises and revisions. Contractors can execute projects with greater confidence, experiencing fewer delays due to design conflicts or compliance issues.About InnoDezInnoDez is a leading design and engineering firm founded in the United States, specializing in MEP (Mechanical, Electrical, Plumbing) and structural engineering services for a wide range of building projects. The company is known for its innovative, fast-turnaround engineering solutions and has completed over 3,500 successful projects across the U.S.. Headquartered in California, InnoDez operates multiple offices including Los Angeles, San Francisco, Dallas, Orlando, Atlanta, Baltimore, and Phoenix. The firm’s multidisciplinary team delivers integrated services covering everything from initial design consulting to detailed construction drawings, leveraging advanced software and a client-focused approach. With the launch of InnoDez UK, the company has expanded its reach to serve clients in the United Kingdom, bringing American engineering expertise and a commitment to quality, safety, and sustainability to the UK market.

