DECKO Launches PP Lite Decking Tiles Made From 100% Recycled Polypropylene for Easy DIY Outdoor Upgrades

PP Lite Greystone Installed Outdoor Greystone Installed in Bedroom Beigestone PP Lite Installed in Patio

Eco‑friendly, tool‑free PP Lite tiles offer UV resistance, anti‑slip safety, nationwide delivery and a limited Buy More Save More offer

We designed PP Lite to combine durability, style and DIY freedom — a lightweight, eco-friendly decking solution built for Australian homes and our unique outdoor climate” — Norbert

SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DECKO today announces the national rollout of its PP Lite Decking Tiles , a lightweight, sustainable, and fully DIY solution designed to transform balconies, patios, courtyards, and rooftop terraces in minutes. Manufactured from 100% recycled polypropylene, the PP Lite range combines weather resistance, UV stability and anti‑slip performance with a tool‑free, no‑contractor installation method that makes outdoor upgrades accessible to homeowners and renters alike.The PP Lite tile is engineered for everyday Australian conditions. Each tile measures 304 x 304 mm, covers 0.092 m² and weighs just 0.37 kg, making them easy to transport, lift and position for fast coverage of awkward or rental spaces. The low weight and click‑together design allow users to install, remove, and relocate tiles without specialised tools or adhesives, providing a reusable solution ideal for temporary or permanent outdoor flooring needs.Available styles and colours include Greystone , Beigestone, Greyslat and Beigeslat to suit modern urban balconies, coastal patios, and pool surrounds. The tiles are UV‑resistant and formulated to maintain colour and integrity under prolonged sun exposure. Their textured surface provides anti‑slip grip for greater safety around wet areas and pools while remaining maintenance‑free — simply hose down or sweep to clean.DECKO’s PP Lite tiles are purpose‑built for practical household use. They are suitable for:- Balconies and apartment terraces where weight and non‑penetrative installation matter.- Poolside decks and wet areas needing anti‑slip, water‑resistant surfaces.- Courtyards, rooftop gardens, and small outdoor entertaining zones.- Renters seeking a removable upgrade that avoids permanent alterations to leased properties.DECKO encourages potential customers to explore full product media on the website, including high‑resolution photos and quick demonstration videos that show tile interlock, drainage performance, and typical installation patterns. Free samples are available for customers who want to check colour and finish before ordering, and the Quick Quote tool on the site helps estimate tile quantities and cost for any area size.The PP Lite range supports DECKO’s commitment to sustainable manufacturing and circular materials. By using 100% recycled polypropylene, the tiles reduce reliance on virgin plastics while delivering a durable, ECO-friendly product that can be reused or recycled at end of life. The company’s design focus also reduces installation waste and avoids adhesives or glues that complicate future reuse.To make larger projects more affordable, DECKO is launching a limited‑time Buy More, Save More promotional offer valid until the end of November:- 5% off orders over $5,000.- 10% off orders over $10,000.DECKO offers nationwide delivery and free local pickup options from selected depots, making it easy for city, coastal and regional customers to access product quickly. The site also features a helpful FAQ and installation guide for DIY installers who prefer a step‑by‑step approach.Customer and trade support remain a priority. The website’s product pages provide detailed tile specifications — 304 x 304 mm dimensions, 0.092 m² coverage per tile and 0.37 kg weight per tile — plus recommended layout patterns for small and irregular areas. Samples and the Quick Quote tool enable confident purchasing decisions without surprise costs or unnecessary over‑ordering.Commenting on the launch, DECKO Sales Manager Tomi said: “Australians love creating outdoor living spaces that suit their lifestyle and climate. PP Lite gives people the freedom to upgrade quickly and affordably without the need for trades or permanent changes. It’s a practical, sustainable option for renters and homeowners who want quality outdoor finishes that last.”How to Buy and Learn More- View the full PP Lite product details, photos, and videos on the DECKO product page. Build you own sample pack to compare colours in your space.- Use the Quick Quote tool to estimate coverage and pricing for your area.- Take advantage of the Buy More, Save More discounts through the end of November.DECKO’s customer service team is available on the website to assist with sample requests, delivery options, and installation guidance.About DECKO Australia DECKO Australia was founded in 2013 and has built a reputation for delivering high‑quality, easy‑to‑install outdoor and garage flooring solutions with a focus on sustainability and practical design. DECKO’s product range includes deck tiles, garage tiles, wall panels, and complementary accessories designed for quick DIY installation and long service life. The company combines Australian market knowledge with durable materials and user‑focused design to help homeowners and renters create stylish, functional outdoor living areas.

How to Install PP Lite DIY Deck Tiles | Easy and Affordable Outdoor Renovation

