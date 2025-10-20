Attorney General Ken Paxton has filed a comment on behalf of a multistate coalition of 14 Attorneys General to the U.S. Election Assistance Commission (“EAC”) in support of a rulemaking petition filed by the America First Legal Foundation (“AFL”) that seeks to amend EAC regulations to strengthen the integrity of federal elections.

AFL's rulemaking petition urges the EAC to require documentary proof of United States citizenship on federal voter registration forms.

“It’s imperative that only eligible U.S. citizens are registering and voting in our elections,” said Attorney General Paxton. “Free and fair elections are the cornerstone of our Republic, and every illegal vote dilutes the voice of law-abiding American citizens. We must require proof of citizenship to protect the voice of the true American people, which is why I’m leading this national coalition in supporting AFL's rulemaking petition.”

Attorney General Paxton’s comment argues that the current registration system, which is based solely on self-attestation of citizenship, fails to protect voter rolls from illegal registrations. It urges the EAC to amend its regulations under the National Voter Registration Act to allow states to properly verify citizenship and better maintain accurate voter lists and to update the federal voter registration form to require proof of citizenship when registering to vote.

In the multistate comment, Attorney General Paxton highlights President Trump’s Executive Order 14248, “Preserving and Protecting the Integrity of American Elections,” that was issued earlier this year. The Executive Order directs federal agencies to preserve the integrity of American elections. Attorney General Paxton stands with President Trump in this critical initiative and notes that requiring proof of citizenship would reduce administrative burdens on states and strengthen confidence in the election process.

