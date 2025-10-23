Parcel Lockers Emerge as Key to Sustainable, Efficient Global Delivery

What I believe will set us apart, especially moving forward, is our focus on the core fundamentals: the talent, the people, and the way we organize our work” — Miha Jagodic, Co-Founder & CEO of Bloq.it

LISBON, PORTUGAL, October 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As global e-commerce continues its rapid ascent, the challenge of last-mile delivery has become increasingly visible: high costs, missed drop-offs, increased emission, and inefficiencies in the delivery chain. Parcel lockers are now rising as a significant alternative for both logistics providers and end customers.Worldwide parcel volumes, which stood at approximately 36 billion in 2013, are projected to surpass 250-256 billion by 2027. These numbers deepen the urgency to find solutions that streamline delivery logistics while reducing environmental impact.Parcel lockers are secure, shared pick-up points that allow couriers to deliver multiple parcels in one location rather than performing multiple door-to-door stops. This model reduces vehicle miles, lowers operational cost for delivery companies, and alleviates congestion in urban neighborhoods.For consumers, lockers offer greater flexibility. Situated in everyday locations such as supermarkets, metro stations, and residential hubs, they allow collection on the user’s schedule, removing dependency on specific delivery windows, reducing failed deliveries, and lowering risk of theft.From an environmental perspective, consolidated deliveries via lockers can reduce emissions, decrease traffic during peak hours, and contribute to more sustainable urban operations. Regulatory bodies and consumer expectations are increasingly reinforcing the need for greener methods in e-commerce logistics. Bloq.it , founded just over six years ago, has played a prominent role in facilitating this shift. It builds infrastructure designed for durability and longevity, performs preventive maintenance, and enables shared use by multiple carriers to avoid duplication.Innovation is part of its approach: modular locker designs, autonomous and hardware-agnostic components, and APIs that integrate with different carrier systems. Bloq.it also partners with manufacturers meeting stringent international quality and environmental standards.As Miha Jagodic, Co-Founder & CEO of Bloq.it, states: “What I believe will set us apart, especially moving forward, is our focus on the core fundamentals: the talent, the people, and the way we organize our work.”Bloq.it’s networks are already used by several major global operators including DHL eCommerce, GLS, DPD, InPost, and Vinted Go, processing hundreds of millions of parcels annually. Its infrastructure is increasingly viewed as a backbone for out-of-home delivery solutions.The transition toward parcel lockers reflects a broader shift in how goods are delivered, not just from point A to B, but in ways that balance efficiency, reliability, and environmental responsibility. At this moment in logistics history, the convergence of technology and sustainability carries the potential to reshape delivery systems globally.About Bloq.itBloq.it is the world’s fastest growing smart locker company, providing end-to-end services comprising hardware, the Bloq.OS software ecosystem and operational support, for logistics, e-commerce and retail businesses. Founded in Lisbon in 2019, Bloq.it’s partners include Vinted Go, the logistics arm of online marketplace Vinted, and logistics multinationals DHL eCommerce, InPost, and GLS. With a mission to make smart lockers an essential part of everyday life, Bloq.it is driving adoption of unattended delivery with practical, secure and customer-centric solutions worldwide. Bloq.it was recognised by WIRED in 2023 as one of Europe’s “hottest startups”, and included on the 2024 and 2025 editions of Deloitte's Fast 50 and Fast 500 lists as the second-fastest growing technology company in the EMEA region.

