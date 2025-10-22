Internationally Acclaimed Orthopedic Surgeon Dr. William Andrew Hodge Outlines Medicare’s Future at DisasterPlasty

Dr. William Andrew Hodge with DisasterPlasty Conference Flag Photo Dr. William Andrew Hodge Speaking on Panel at DisasterPlasty Conference Dr. William Andrew Hodge Speaking at DisasterPlasty Conference

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Medicare, the cornerstone of healthcare access for older Americans, faces one of the most pivotal moments in its 60-year history. In a presentation at the DisasterPlasty 2025 Conference, internationally recognized orthopedic surgeon Dr. William Andrew Hodge delivered an urgent message: Medicare must evolve to remain sustainable, equitable, and capable of supporting cutting-edge medical technologies.Dr. William Andrew Hodge traced Medicare’s journey through three eras. The past, he explained, was rooted in Franklin D. Roosevelt’s post-war social programs, leading to the 1965 legislation signed by President Lyndon B. Johnson that formally created Medicare. The present sees Medicare covering millions of Americans, but wrestling with rising costs, hospital payment reforms, and tough funding decisions that affect both patients and providers. Looking ahead, Dr. William Andrew Hodge emphasized that the future of Medicare depends on adapting to new realities, including advanced surgical techniques, regenerative medicine, and an increasingly specialized medical workforce.“The future of Medicare will depend on how well we balance innovation with sustainability,” said Dr. William Andrew Hodge. “Patients need to understand their voice matters in funding decisions, and practitioners must continue advocating for fair reimbursement so they can deliver the advanced care we can rely on.”For patients, the message is clear: Medicare dollars are being pulled in many directions, with recent emphasis on drug pricing and pharmaceutical access. We must advocate with their elected representatives to ensure orthopedic care, surgical treatments, and medical technologies remain accessible to those who want to stay active and independent. For practitioners, particularly surgeons who treat complex conditions like failed joint replacements, infections, tumors, and severe bone loss, the future of Medicare directly impacts their ability to provide advanced services that restore mobility and improve quality of life.Dr. William Andrew Hodge is an acclaimed orthopedic surgeon specializing in knee and hip surgery, bioengineering research, and regenerative medicine. He holds several U.S. patents on orthopedic implants and surgical techniques, has published more than 60 medical journal articles, and has been recognized by CNN, the Discovery Channel, and Science Magazine. In 2009, he received the Ellis Island Medal of Honor for Medicine for his international contributions to surgery.Through his non-profit, the Institute for Mobility and Longevity (IML), Dr. William Andrew Hodge is advancing patient education, research, and specialist training to ensure older adults can access the most effective orthopedic treatments. Based in Florida, IML is dedicated to helping people move better and live longer while preparing the next generation of orthopedic specialists through advanced fellowship programs.“While Medicare’s future is shaped by policymakers, what’s in our control is how we take care of ourselves,” Dr. William Andrew Hodge added. “By moving our bodies, staying active, and preparing for graceful aging, we can reduce complications and improve quality of life no matter what changes come to the healthcare system.”Dr. William Andrew Hodge’s keynote underscores the urgent need to prepare Medicare for the realities of tomorrow’s healthcare landscape and serves as a call to action for patients, practitioners, and policymakers alike. He is also available to provide expert commentary on topics including Medicare policy, healthy aging, orthopedic innovation, and the future of mobility in America’s aging population.About: Dr. William Andrew Hodge is a distinguished orthopedic surgeon, educator, and innovator with over 30 years of experience in the field. He holds a Medical Doctorate from Rush Medical College and an MBA from Brandeis University. Dr. William Andrew Hodge completed his Orthopedic Residency at Rush University and an Adult Reconstructive Fellowship at Harvard University/Massachusetts General Hospital.He currently serves as an Adjunct Professor at the University of South Florida and as an Orthopedic Surgeon at the James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital in Tampa, Florida. Dr. William Andrew Hodge was recently honored with the Distinguished Professor Award at the 2024 Orthopedic Summit Meeting in Las Vegas, Nevada.Throughout his career, Dr. William Andrew Hodge has been recognized with numerous awards, including the Ellis Island Award for Medicine (2009) and the Hap Paul Award for Orthopedic Research (2004).

