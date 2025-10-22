Gauteng Roads and Transport on stop-and-search operations
The province’s high-impact stop-and-search operations conducted by the Gauteng Transport Inspectorate (GTI) continue to deliver positive enforcement outcomes as part of a broader strategy to curb lawlessness, combat criminality and strengthen compliance with traffic laws.
Between 13 and 19 October 2025, GTI officers carried out a series of coordinated crackdown operations across all transport corridors in the province. Officers issued numerous infringement notices to non-compliant public transport operators, addressed cases involving unroadworthy vehicles and effected arrests linked to serious traffic offences.
In total, over eight hundred (800) manual infringement notices were issued, with an additional one thousand two hundred and seventy-five (1 275) processed electronically through GTI’s e-Force gadgets.
The high-impact operations also resulted in:
- One hundred and thirteen (113) vehicles being served with discontinuation notices for non-compliance with various road safety regulations
- Twenty-one (21) minibuses impounded for severe violations
- Two hundred and thirty-eight (238) minibus taxi operators found without valid driving licences
- One hundred and fourteen (114) operating without licence discs
- Seventy-two (72) minibuses discontinued due to non-compliance
The operations also attended to more serious offences. Two motorists were arrested for driving under the influence, while one was arrested for reckless and negligent driving.
Gauteng MEC for Roads and Transport, Kedibone Diale-Tlabela, has commended the GTI for its relentless visibility and enforcement efforts.
“These results demonstrate that these intensified law enforcement operations are making a tangible impact on the restoration of order and accountability on our roads. We cannot allow reckless behaviour and lawlessness to endanger the lives of commuters and other road users.”
On Monday, 20 October 2025, the MEC joined GTI officers in Thembisa, in the City of Ekurhuleni, for a public and scholar transport road safety blitz aimed at promoting safe, reliable and compliant public transport.
In her engagement with operators, she urged them “to comply with all licensing and road safety requirements, emphasising that sustained enforcement operations will continue across all corridors in the province”.
These stop-and-search operations form part of the Provincial Government’s commitment to enforce compliance with traffic laws, enhancing visibility, and sending a message that lawlessness on public roads will not be tolerated.
Comprising a dedicated team of ninety-six (96) officers, the GTI remains steadfast in its mission to enhance road safety, clamp down on illegal operations and uphold the rule of law across the province.
Enquiries:
Melitah Madiba
Head of Communications, Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport
Cell: 073 644 9935
Lesiba Mpya
Spokesperson for the MEC
Cell: 078 450 9841
E-mail: pressoffice.gpdrt@gauteng.gov.za
