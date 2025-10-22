Western Cape Education on Milnerton High School disciplinary process

The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) has been in close communication with Milnerton High School following a deeply concerning assault that occurred last week.

Upon becoming aware of the incident, the school immediately initiated an internal investigation. Learners involved were identified and interviewed as part of this process.

Following the initial findings, the School Governing Body approved the precautionary suspension of eight learners. This decision was taken to ensure a fair and transparent disciplinary process, while prioritising the safety and wellbeing of all learners at the school.

The suspended learners will now face formal disciplinary hearings in accordance with the relevant disciplinary procedures.

In addition, counselling and psychosocial support are being provided and will continue to be available to those affected.

The school has reported that it is following all necessary protocols and procedures and is treating the matter with the seriousness it warrants. The behaviour in question does not reflect the values or ethos of Milnerton High School.

The WCED once again appeals to the public to refrain from further sharing or distributing the video footage of the incident. The circulation of such material not only exacerbates the trauma experienced by the victim, but also undermines the rights and dignity of all learners involved. We remind the public of our collective responsibility to protect minors and uphold their right to privacy and safety.

We also wish to highlight that Grade 12 learners at Milnerton High School are currently writing their National Senior Certificate examinations. While this incident has caused significant distress, every effort is being made to ensure that all learners are able to write their exams in a calm and secure environment.

The WCED remains committed to supporting the school community and ensuring that appropriate action is taken in line with departmental policies and the law.

Enquiries:

Bronagh Hammond

Director: Communication

E-mail: Bronagh.hammond@westerncape.gov.za

Website: wcedonline.westerncape.gov.za

#ServiceDeliveryZA