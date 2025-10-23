Denova Collaborative Health Renews Lease at 3101 N Central Avenue, Phoenix

Boxer Property is pleased to announce that Denova Collaborative Health, LLC has renewed its lease for 15,864 square feet at 3101 N Central Avenue, Phoenix.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Boxer Property is pleased to announce that Denova Collaborative Health, LLC has renewed its lease for 15,864 square feet at 3101 N Central Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85012. The lease was negotiated by Robert Wilder, Boxer Property Leasing Representative, in collaboration with David Barry, Regional Leasing Manager at Boxer Property.“Our partnership with Boxer Property has provided us with the ideal environment to continue delivering high-quality behavioral health and primary care services,” said Graham Johnson, CEO of Denova Collaborative Health, LLC. “Renewing our lease at 3101 Central Plaza reinforces our commitment to Phoenix and the patients we serve.”3101 North Central is one of Boxer Property’s premier office locations in Phoenix, featuring:Strategic Location: Ideally positioned at the northeast corner of North Central Avenue and Earll Drive, the property offers immediate access to the Papago (I-10) and Maricopa (I-17) freeways, multiple state and U.S. highways, and is just a 15-minute drive from Sky Harbor International Airport.On-Site Amenities: Tenants enjoy access to an on-site deli, a 50-person conference room, and the convenience of a national bank located on the ground floor.Flexible Workspace: Comprised of a 16-story office tower and a 2-story annex, this Class “B” office project provides a range of affordable office suites designed to accommodate diverse business needs.Professional Environment: With a focus on tenant comfort and operational efficiency, the building offers a clean, well-maintained atmosphere ideal for professional firms seeking visibility and accessibility in the heart of Midtown Phoenix.About Denova Collaborative HealthIs Arizona’s largest outpatient behavioral healthcare group, offering integrated mental and physical health services. With a focus on care coordination, best-practice clinical protocols, and convenient virtual access, Denova delivers improved outcomes and lower medical costs for patients. Based in the Greater Phoenix area, Denova expanded to Tucson in 2024 and is growing to Flagstaff, Yuma, and Peoria in 2025. With over 300 clinicians and multiple clinics statewide, Denova provides access to quality care within 24 hours of requested services.About Boxer PropertyBoxer Property has been an innovative commercial real estate investment and management company for over 30 years. Boxer Property Management Corporation is a privately held firm based in Houston that manages, leases, and administers retail, medical, hospitality, and office properties with over 15 million square feet across more than 140 locations, nationwide. For more information, visit BoxerProperty.com

