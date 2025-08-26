ABB Inc. Renews 37,176 SF Lease at 12808 W Airport Blvd with Boxer Property

Boxer Property is pleased to announce that ABB Inc. has renewed its lease for an additional term at 12808 W Airport Blvd, Houston, TX 77478.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Boxer Property is pleased to announce that ABB Inc. has renewed its lease for an additional term at 12808 W Airport Blvd, Houston, TX 77478. The lease renewal covers 37,176 square feet and was negotiated by Trey Miller, Senior Broker at Boxer Property.“We’re pleased to continue our relationship with Boxer Property at 12808 W Airport Blvd,” said Luis Prado, Facilities Manager at ABB Inc. “This location has consistently supported our operational goals and Boxer Property has provided an environment that allows our team to perform efficiently and grow with confidence.”12808 W Airport Blvd is one of Boxer Property’s well-positioned office locations in the Houston market, offering:• Strategic Location: Conveniently located near US-59 and Beltway 8, the property ensures efficient connectivity for commuting employees and visiting clients.• Onsite Amenities: The building includes a loading dock, 24-hour keycard access, and flexible office layouts to support a wide range of business operations.• Professional Environment: With well-maintained common areas and responsive property management, 12808 W Airport Blvd offers a practical and polished environment ideal for industrial, tech, and service-based companies.About ABB IncABB Inc. is a global leader in electrification and automation with over 110,000 employees worldwide. With a legacy of more than 140 years, ABB drives industrial transformation through advanced engineering and digitalization under the purpose: ‘Engineered to Outrun.’About Boxer PropertyBoxer Property has been an innovative commercial real estate investment and management company for over 30 years. Boxer Property Management Corporation is a privately held firm based in Houston that manages, leases, and administers retail, medical, hospitality, and office properties with over 15 million square feet across more than 140 locations, nationwide. For more information, visit BoxerProperty.com

