Best Foot Forward Provides An Exceptional Example of Teamwork in Action; When Their Professional Engagement Saves Lives

At Best Foot Forward, Every Call is More than a Conversation — But a Chance to Make a Difference!

“It’s what we strive to do every day — bridging gaps in care for those who are often the hardest to reach and in most need of support and assistance. This is what true professionalism looks like!” — Byron C. Dennis, Co-Founder

HILLSIDE, IL, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Earlier this month, four outstanding teammates from Best Foot Forward (BFF), a health management resource firm specializing in assisting health plans effectively engage with their members, did just that; and demonstrated what it truly means to lead with connection and care.

In a recent critical situation involving a plan member in distress, the BFF team— Elisa Novoa, Chanell Brown, Curtis East, and James Virghes — responded swiftly, compassionately, and expertly; and by following its company “Urgent Member Health & Safety” protocol with professionalism, was able to bring about a positive outcome.

“Because of their coordination and attentiveness, Emergency Services was able to reach the individual in time to provide life-saving help,” explains BFF Chief Medical Officer Julie Graves, MD. “We applaud the team’s dedication and fortitude in going that extra mile to do good, and make that important difference. We couldn’t be prouder of them.”

BFF Co-Founder Byron Dennis noted that this moment reflects the impact of our firm’s mission: turning outreach into outcomes through compassion, connection, and action. “It’s what we strive to do every day — bridging gaps in care for those who are often the hardest to reach and in most need of support and assistance. This is what true professionalism looks like — real people, real connection, making a real difference.”

“We are deeply proud of Elisa, Chanell, Curtis, and James for exemplifying the heart of Best Foot Forward — connection, teamwork, and dedication to the well-being of every member we serve,” said COO Damon Green.

ABOUT BFF

Best Foot Forward (BFF), a certified minority-owned and HITRUST-certified business, is headquartered in South Florida, with offices in Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Georgia. BFF’s mission is to provide integrated programs using insight-driven solutions that focus on delivering a clear process to connect, communicate, and assist managed care members and plan providers. www.bestfootforwardsales.com

