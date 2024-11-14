Best Foot Forward Brings Damon Green Onboard as New COO to Take Firm to Next Level as it Prepares for Anticipated Growth

Senior Healthcare Executive and Top Corporate Officer Will Lead and Oversee All Aspects of Call Centers’ Operations

BFF has been growing steadily, and we are now poised for tremendous growth in the very near future. Having Damon onboard as our first-ever COO will help us prepare for this future growth.” — Byron Dennis, BFF co-Founder

FT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Best Foot Forward (BFF), a health management resource firm specializing in assisting managed care health plans effectively engage with their members, announced today Damon Green has come onboard as the company’s first-ever Chief Operating Officer (COO).

As a strategic leader with a deep understanding of call center management, customer service excellence, and operational efficiency, Green will be responsible for leading and overseeing all aspects of BFF’s two call centers’ operations in suburban Atlanta and Chicago. He will drive the vision, strategy, and execution of initiatives to enhance customer satisfaction, optimize performance, and achieve set business goals.

“I couldn’t be more pleased to welcome Damon to the team,” explains BFF co-Founder Byron Dennis. “BFF has been growing steadily, and we are poised for tremendous growth in the very near future. Having Damon onboard will help us prepare for this future growth. We are eager to benefit from his keen insights on call center daily operations, driving financial performance, and championing a customer-centric culture focused on delivering exceptional service.

Other BFF co-Founder, Rich Dudley, agrees: “Damon brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to us, as he had previously served as CEO, COO and in other key senior executive and leadership roles in a variety of other respected healthcare organizations. We’re extremely excited to have him join BFF, and we look forward to the positive changes he will surely bring.”

Most recently, Green served as the COO at Modivcare – HomeCare, a publicly traded provider of personalized daily living services to those who receive care in the home.

While there, he redesigned KPI reporting and instituted performance tracking processes that included state-level monthly operating reviews, branch level P&L reviews and weekly outlier calls, as well as helped to create a culture of rigor and leader accountability.

Prior to that position, he served as CEO of Centrata Pain Partners in Denver, CO, a leading Interventional Pain Management provider focused on the treatment of spine, back, neck, and joint pain. Years earlier, he also served as President and CEO of United Medical Systems (UMS), in Westborough, MA, where he led and implemented the strategic direction of a $100 million private equity-backed Urology Services organization with more than 500 teammates covering 26 states.

“I am excited to join BFF and look forward to working with the talented team here,” said Green. I am eager to help take this fine organization to the next level of growth. Green has already defined his top three priorities:

• Becoming a more data-driven organization and using that data to drive operational efficiencies

• Improving the employee experience and reducing employee turnover

• Investing in the professional development of our leaders

Green holds a BA from Villanova University, an MBA from the University of Central Florida, and a JD from George Mason University School of Law. Green served as a Captain in the U.S. Marine Corps as a Staff Judge Advocate. Currently living in South Florida, Damon and his wife have three adult daughters, two of which are playing college basketball, and the eldest is in graduate school in Georgia.

Best Foot Forward’s mission is to assist health care organizations and government-insurance payors to first locate, re-establish contact, and then connect them to their new or with their hard-to-reach, high-utilization, or target-risk group members. BFF is known within the health management industry for having a best-in-class success rate of 50% in engaging with what is referred to as ‘Unable to Contact’ members.

