Governor Hochul Announces the Largest New York State Department of Transportation Paving Investment in History to Take Place in 2026

Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon said, “Investing in modern and reliable infrastructure is a central tenet of good government and something my administration has made a top priority. It also requires partnerships at all levels of government. With today's announcement, New York State continues its commitment to updating Route 5 - a critical thoroughfare in our community. Thank you to the State and all our partners who made this possible.”

Jefferson County Administrator Ryan Piche said, “The State Highway System is the backbone of rural transportation in the North Country. The many State Routes in Jefferson County facilitate commerce, education, and the freedom of movement we have come to expect in our everyday lives. Roads in the North Country require extra care and investment due to the harsh weather we experience every year. We are grateful to the Governor and Commissioner Dominguez for these important investments in our community.”

Franklin County Manager Donna Kissane said, “On behalf of Franklin County, we are pleased to learn that the Governor and the New York State Department of Transportation are investing over $4 million in county-wide highway infrastructure improvements. These projects will enhance the travel experience for residents and visitors.”

City of Dunkirk Mayor Kate Wdowiasz said, “On behalf of the City of Dunkirk, I wish to express our sincere appreciation to Governor Hochul and the New York State Department of Transportation for advancing the paving project along Route 5 within our city limits. This critical infrastructure investment will significantly improve roadway conditions, enhance public safety, and support continued economic growth in our region. The Governor’s commitment to modernizing New York’s transportation network ensures that communities like Dunkirk can continue to thrive and remain accessible for residents, businesses, and visitors alike.”

Allegany County Legislature Chairman W. Brooke Harris said, “We're thankful for Governor Hochul's continued commitment to maintaining critical highway infrastructure in Allegany County. Interstate 86 and State Route 19 are two of our most highly travelled roads for residents, visitors, and first responders. These targeted improvements will ensure their reliability and safety for many years to come.”

Cayuga County Legislature Chairman Jonathan Anna said, “We’re deeply grateful to Governor Hochul and the New York State Department of Transportation for this historic investment in our roads,” said Jonathan Anna, Chair of the Cayuga County Legislature. “The resurfacing and rehabilitation of Routes 34 and 34B will make travel safer, strengthen connections between our rural communities, and support the local economy that depends on these vital corridors. This is a major win for Cayuga County residents and businesses alike.”

Village of Fredonia Mayor Michael J Ferguson said, “Our community is better and our visitors and residents have attractive and safe pathways through our village because of Governor Hochul’s commitment to our roadways safety and beauty. I thank her for her investment in NYS Rt. 20 which is the Main Street of the Village of Fredonia.”

City of Rochester Mayor Malik D. Evans said, “I applaud Gov. Kathy Hochul for making this significant investment to maintain New York’s road network. The condition of our roadways is critical to the success of our economy and the ability of our residents to travel, to work, visit a healthcare provider or shop for basic necessities.”

Ontario County Board of Supervisors Chairman Jared Simpson said, “As the Supervisor of the Town of Canandaigua and Chairman of the Ontario County Board of Supervisors, I am thrilled to recognize the historic investment by NYSDOT of over $600 million for vital road resurfacing. This proposal includes 350 miles of work in the Finger lakes region including projects in Ontario County and The Town of Canandaigua. This extensive road resurfacing plan from NYSDOT will greatly enhance our cities, towns, and villages, ensuring safer and smoother travel for all. I look forward to seeing the positive impact of these investments and am grateful for the strong relationship we have with our state partners.”