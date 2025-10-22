Threatening Federal Funding for Heating Assistance

Governor Kathy Hochul today called on Washington Republicans to end their prolonged federal government shutdown and act quickly to approve funding to support New York’s federally funded Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP). This critical program provided more than $287 million in heating assistance, including helping to pay for utilities or a fuel delivery during cold weather months, to more than 1.5 million low-income New York households last winter alone. Without a federal budget in place, or a continuing resolution to keep the government open, there is no federal funding available to open the HEAP program for the coming winter season. With HEAP funding delayed due to the GOP government shutdown, New York State will be unable to provide heating assistance until mid-November at the earliest. As a result, the GOP government shutdown directly threatens New Yorkers’ ability to heat their homes at a time when temperatures are dropping.

“Thanks to Washington Republicans’ government shutdown, hundreds of thousands of vulnerable New Yorkers are about to be left in the cold,” Governor Hochul said. “By refusing to open the government and delaying heating assistance funding, Republicans are once again willfully turning their backs on their constituents. Washington Republicans should try actually standing up for the people they represent for a change. They need to do their jobs, end this shutdown, and provide funding to help New Yorkers heat their homes.”

Typically, households can receive one Regular HEAP benefit per season and also be eligible for an Emergency HEAP benefit if they are in danger of running out of heating fuel or having their utility service shut off. As a result of the GOP shutdown, those critical benefits will be delayed by weeks – and counting.

Eligibility is based on income, household size, heating source, and if the household contains a vulnerable family member, including someone who is age 60 or older, under age 6, or permanently disabled. Last winter, the maximum Regular benefit was $996.

The program usually begins accepting applications in early November, so that households have time to receive a fuel delivery before the coldest weather hits. The New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance, which oversees HEAP, notified local departments of social services this week that the start of applications is being delayed until further notice, and updates will be provided as they become available.

Households that received a Regular HEAP benefit last winter:

Region Households served Amount Capital District 60,000 $ 29,000,000 Central New York 52,000 $ 21,000,000 Finger Lakes 82,000 $ 28,000,000 Hudson Valley 91,000 $ 26,000,000 Long Island 70,000 $ 19,000,000 Mohawk Valley 41,000 $ 21,000,000 New York City 968,000 $ 54,000,000 North Country 33,000 $ 21,000,000 Southern Tier 48,000 $ 23,000,000 Western New York 117,000 $ 45,000,000 Total 1,562,000 $287,000,000

New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance Commissioner Barbara C. Guinn said, “HEAP is a critical lifeline for low-income working families and older adults on a fixed income, while also providing financial support to help those in emergency situations keep the heat on and their homes warm during the cold winter months. With energy costs rising, struggling New Yorkers will be left with stark choices on how to allocate their household budget while trying to stay warm this winter.”

Senator Charles Schumer said, “Trump has long had his sights on killing this vital federal heating assistance program millions of New Yorkers rely on every winter. First, firing all staff who administer the LIHEAP program, and then calling for its total elimination in the upcoming budget. Now, Trump would rather cruelly cut off seniors from heating their homes than negotiate a bipartisan deal to protect their healthcare and end this shutdown. New York’s House Republicans need to stop making excuses for Trump’s ‘maximum pain’ shutdown, do their jobs, and start standing up for their constituents.”

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand said, “Republicans have chosen to unnecessarily shut down the government and are now leaving more than a million New Yorkers without the heating assistance they need to stay warm this winter,” said Senator Gillibrand. “Instead of working in Washington to lower costs for their constituents, House Republicans are on a taxpayer-funded vacation. It’s time for them to get back to work and help Democrats lower costs for the American people so we can end this shutdown.”

Representative Jerrold Nadler said, “After Donald Trump failed to eliminate the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program earlier this year, he fired the entire staff responsible for administering it. Now his government shutdown threatens to halt funding for HEAP, which would leave hundreds of thousands of New Yorkers at risk of going without heat as temperatures drop. New Yorkers shouldn’t have to choose between heating their homes and putting food on the table because of Donald Trump’s chaos. House Republicans must finally return to Washington, D.C. and work to end this shutdown and restore the energy assistance families rely on to stay warm this winter.”

Representative Paul Tonko said, “This is yet another example of how Republican intransigence and obstruction is hurting millions of Americans here in New York and across the nation. Thanks to the GOP’s refusal to pass a budget that supports working families, more than 1.5 million New York households — including 60,000 in our Capital Region — are at risk of losing access to critical HEAP benefits that help New Yorkers stay warm throughout the winter. As Donald Trump’s tariffs and his disastrous energy policies lead to skyrocketing energy bills across the country, the loss of these funds would leave millions of families unable to afford their home heating costs at the worst possible time. Now is the time for Republicans to come back from vacation, end this shutdown, and provide these critical benefits to the people who need them most.”

Representative Grace Meng said, “This lack of funding to open HEAP is shameful. I have long been a supporter of this crucial program that provides much needed assistance to vulnerable New Yorkers, ensuring that they stay warm during the cold winter months. Since the GOP shutdown began, I have urged Republican leaders to reopen the government and address the healthcare crisis, and I again continue this urgent call.”

Representative Ritchie Torres said, “The Republican shutdown is not a game of politics. It is a direct attack on working families and seniors who depend on heating assistance to stay warm in the winter. No one in New York should have to choose between paying for heat and paying for food. I stand with Governor Hochul in demanding that House Republicans come to the table, negotiate with Democrats in good faith, reopen the government, and put people over politics.”

Representative Joe Morelle said, “Here in New York State, we’re no stranger to harsh winters, and access to affordable home heating through HEAP can literally mean the difference between life and death for some families. I implore my Republican colleagues to return to Washington and work with Democrats to reopen the federal government so we can all get back to work serving our communities.”

Representative Tim Kennedy said, “In Western New York, we know what winter means – bitter cold, unpredictable weather, and increased energy costs for families already struggling to make ends meet. For many households in our region, and across New York State, HEAP is a lifeline that keeps the heat on when temperatures drop below freezing. I stand with Governor Hochul in demanding that Trump and Congressional Republicans end this shutdown and get back to work. Western New Yorkers deserve real leadership, not partisan gridlock that leaves them out in the cold.”

Representative John W. Mannion said, “We need bipartisan negotiations and real solutions that ensure proper funding for critical programs like HEAP. No one should play politics with heating assistance – this is a matter of health, safety, and basic human dignity. It’s past time for Congress to return to Washington - and I’m ready to work with everyone to reopen the government so New Yorkers aren’t left out in the cold.”

State Senator Kevin Parker said, “Heating your home in the dead of winter should never be a political bargaining chip. Washington Republicans must end this harmful shutdown and restore the funding that so many rely on just to survive. I applaud Governor Hochul for standing up for the millions of New Yorkers who depend on the Home Energy Assistance Program to stay safe and warm during the winter months, when temperatures are dropping and vulnerable families are at risk.”

State Senator Roxanne J. Persaud said, “The federal government shutdown has real consequences for families in our communities who depend on programs like HEAP to stay safe and warm during the winter months. Families in need are not a partisan issue — they vote for both sides of the aisle. New Yorkers should not be forced to choose between heating their homes and meeting other basic needs because of political gridlock in Washington. I stand with Governor Hochul in calling for an immediate end to this shutdown so that vital assistance can reach the more than 1.5 million households counting on this support before temperatures drop.”

State Senator Cordell Cleare said, "It is unconscionable that the Trump Shutdown will delay our Older New Yorkers from receiving vital and essential HEAP benefits this Fall and Winter. This is a criminally cruel approach by shortsided Republicans who would cease essential--life and death--services to those who need our support the most. End the shutdown and turn on the HEAP!"

Assemblymember Didi Barrett said, “HEAP is a critical lifeline for so many families, seniors and vulnerable residents across my Hudson Valley district and throughout New York State. We are already facing an energy affordability crisis, and the federal government’s failure to act only exacerbates that hardship. I join Governor Hochul in urging Republicans in Congress to end this reckless shutdown immediately and allow New Yorkers to access needed heating assistance to stay safe and warm through the rapidly approaching winter months.”

Assemblymember Martiza Davila said, “Congressional Republicans’ shutdown is leaving seniors, children, and working families out in the cold — literally. HEAP isn’t a luxury, it’s a lifeline for more than a million New Yorkers. As Chair of the Assembly Social Services Committee, I stand with Governor Hochul in demanding Congress take immediate action and restore critical heating assistance now.”

Assemblymember Rebecca A. Seawright said, “As Chair of the Assembly Committee on Aging, I know too well how vital the Home Energy Assistance Program is for older adults living on fixed incomes. No senior should ever have to choose between heating their home and putting food on the table. The federal government’s shutdown threatens the health and safety of our most vulnerable New Yorkers as temperatures drop. I commend Governor Hochul for standing up for families and older adults by demanding an end to this reckless shutdown and calling for immediate restoration of HEAP funding.”