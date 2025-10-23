As Washington Republicans Threaten Future of Health Care, Governor Hochul Secures Significant Funding for Hudson Valley Hospital System

State Senator Pete Harckham said, “Many New York residents face immense challenges when it comes to receiving proper health care and preventative care. Recognizing that our state government and local health care partners can work together to achieve better, more efficient health services for everyone, Governor Hochul and the State Legislature made a major investment in the Health Care Safety Net Transformation Program, and I am heartened by the announcement of this important consolidation of services at Westchester Medical Center.”

Assemblymember Amy Paulin said, “I’m thrilled to see these strategic investments strengthening our safety net hospitals so that New Yorkers can access high-quality healthcare. Westchester Medical Center’s full integration of the systems of nine major New York hospitals and health centers will help modernize and improve operations, ensuring that resources are directed to patient care. I thank Governor Hochul for her steadfast commitment to building a resilient and equitable health care system that serves communities across our state.”

Assemblymember Steve Otis said, “At a time when the federal government is placing everyone’s health care at risk, New York State is fortifying our health care system in the Hudson Valley region. The Westchester Medical Center Health Network took on the task of stabilizing health care institutions in the Hudson Valley. The support of Governor Hochul and the Legislature with this targeted funding brings a tremendous boost to the coordination needed for regional networks to succeed. With programs like the Health Care Safety Net Transformation Program, Governor Hochul and the NYS Department of Health are providing a framework to respond to the federal cuts that will harm all New Yorkers.”

Assemblymember Chris Burdick said, “Investment in safety net hospitals is critically important at this juncture, given the anticipated loss of insurance for up to 1.5 million New Yorkers who will be forced to utilize emergency rooms for their healthcare needs. I am delighted that the Governor has given these hospitals -- including Westchester Medical Center, which serves my district -- such high priority. These funds will help to ensure that WMC is not only able to continue providing quality care, but to enhance the overall patient experience.”

Assemblymember MaryJane Shimsky said, “The Health Safety Net Transformation Program could not come at a more critical time, as we brace for federal healthcare cuts of more than $7.5 billion to New York State. I am grateful that Westchester Medical Center will be a beneficiary of this program. It is an investment that will strengthen our region's healthcare system for the long term, and ensure that our most vulnerable residents have continued access to care.”

Westchester County Executive Ken Jenkins said, “Westchester Medical Center is a lifeline for so many residents in our County who rely on high-quality, compassionate care. We are grateful to Governor Hochul for her leadership in recognizing the vital role WMC plays in Westchester and for investing in its long-term strength. I also applaud WMC for expanding its service capacity so that more patients can receive preventive and life-saving care close to home. Unifying their electronic medical record system will greatly enhance access to behavioral health, maternal, pediatric, and ambulatory care services. I was happy to tour the facility with the Governor today and see firsthand the transformative investments being made in the hospital—and what they mean for our residents.”

Ulster County Executive Jen Metzger said, “Today’s announcement reflects Governor Hochul’s strong commitment to expanding health care access across our region. As a rural county, Ulster County depends on safety net hospitals to serve residents who might otherwise struggle to get the care they need. This funding will support vital improvements — from electronic medical record integration to expanded residency programs and enhanced behavioral health, maternal, pediatric, and ambulatory services. We’re deeply grateful to Governor Hochul for her continued leadership in strengthening safety net hospitals throughout the Mid-Hudson region.”