Vault Ranks CapTech’s Elevate Internship as Top 5 in the Country

...investing in mentorship, hands-on experience, and a supportive culture truly sets our interns up for long-term success.” — CapTech CHRO Suzie Turner

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CapTech Ventures, Inc. (CapTech), a US-based technology consulting firm, announced that it has been recognized as one of the Top 5 Best Consulting Internships in the country and ranks in the Top 20% of all internship programs evaluated by Vault.

Vault's annual survey ranked the nation's highest-rated internship programs across a survey pool of over 17,000 interns from nearly 250 companies nationwide. Vault is a comprehensive resource for job seekers, providing information on employers, industries, interviews, and internships.

CapTech’s unique 10-week internship program, Elevate, simulates a client engagement. Interns achieve a full understanding of the consultant experience while solving client problems with innovative technology solutions. Interns work together in teams, paired with senior CapTech consultants for coaching and technical mentorship to solve the kinds of challenges we face with our Fortune 500 clients.

“At CapTech, we see our internship program as a launchpad for future leaders in consulting and technology. The recognition from Vault reinforces our belief that investing in mentorship, hands-on experience, and a supportive culture truly sets our interns up for long-term success,” said CapTech CHRO Suzie Turner.

Our award-winning Elevate internship program is offered every Summer to rising seniors who intend to graduate within a year. Elevate is a highly competitive program and many interns join CapTech as full-time consultants after graduation from college.

This year's CapTech interns came from 9 premier universities, including the University of Virginia, UNC-Chapel Hill, University of Maryland, Penn State and Georgia Tech.

###

About CapTech

CapTech is an award-winning consulting firm that empowers clients to achieve what’s possible through the power of technology. At CapTech, we’re passionate about the work we do and the results we achieve for our clients. From the outset, our founders shared a collective passion to create a consultancy centered on strong relationships that would stand the test of time. Today, we work alongside clients that include Fortune 100 companies, mid-sized enterprises, and government agencies, a list that spans across the country. Learn more at captechconsulting.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.