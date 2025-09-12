CapTech Earns 'Best Firm to Work For' Award for Twelfth Time

Consulting Magazine Best Firms to Work For 2025

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CapTech Ventures, Inc. (CapTech), a US-based technology consulting firm, is proud to announce that it has once again been named one of Consulting Magazine’s Best Midsized Firms to Work For in 2025.

This marks the twelfth time CapTech has earned this prestigious recognition, which is based on a comprehensive survey measuring consultant satisfaction across key areas – such as work/life balance, client engagement, career development, leadership, and culture. With thousands of consultants participating and 80 firms considered, CapTech is honored to be ranked among the top 16 midsized firms.

We’re incredibly proud to be recognized once again as a Best Firm to Work For,” said CapTech CEO Andy Sofish. “This award reflects our unwavering commitment to building a workplace where people feel valued, supported, and inspired to grow. It’s a testament to the culture our employees continue to shape every day.”

About CapTech

CapTech is an award-winning consulting firm that empowers clients to achieve what’s possible through the power of technology. At CapTech, we’re passionate about the work we do and the results we achieve for our clients. From the outset, our founders shared a collective passion to create a consultancy centered on strong relationships that would stand the test of time. Today, we work alongside clients that include Fortune 100 companies, mid-sized enterprises, and government agencies, a list that spans across the country. Learn more at captechconsulting.com.

