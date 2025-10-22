PuzzleHR Achieves SOC-2 Type II Compliance

PuzzleHR Logo





TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PuzzleHR , leading HR-as-a-service provider, successfully achieved its Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type II certification. Following shortly after achieving their SOC-2 Type I certification, this milestone demonstrates PuzzleHR’s continued commitment to maintaining the highest standard of security for customer data.The SOC-2 Type II certification represents the gold standard for security compliance. The certification determines how effectively an organization’s systems meet the criteria of the five trust service principles--security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy--determined by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants.“We’re very proud to have earned our SOC-2 Type II certification,” said Chris Timol, President and COO of PuzzleHR. “Our customers are trusting us with sensitive information, and we take that responsibility seriously.”The comprehensive audit examined PuzzleHR’s information security policies, procedures, and operations, verifying that the organization’s systems are operating effectively, protecting customer data, and maintaining security.“This certification is more than just a compliance checkbox, it reflects our company values,” added Joe Daggar, VP of Technology and Enablement at PuzzleHR. “It pushed us to tighten up our processes and make security part of our daily conversations. Every member of our team understands that security is a collective responsibility.”PuzzleHR has seen an increase in prospective customers this year that rank security credentials as a top concern for potential partnerships. The certification comes as PuzzleHR continues expanding its customer base among organizations requiring the highest levels of security assurance, positioning the company to accelerate its growth in regulated industries.About PuzzleHRPuzzleHR is America’s premier HR-as-a-Service (HRaaS) provider, specializing in streamlining the HR function by reducing your organization’s human resource-related workload. We understand the challenges businesses face in balancing operational needs, employee expectations, and government regulations. Our compliance services make it easy to stay up-to-date with federal, state, and local regulations, while our fractional managed services fill in your benefits, HR, and payroll gaps. Application management and tech enablement solutions allow you to reap the most rewards from your HRIS, HCM software, and other systems. We make it easy to recruit, train, and retain top talent with our talent acquisition, onboarding, and leadership development services. Our document transfer service eliminates the risk and effort required to change HCM systems with our compliance-first planning, enterprise-grade security, and robust verification and validation process. Through our customizable Shared Services Model, we deliver comprehensive solutions to each piece of the HR puzzle.Our flexible approach sets us apart. Clients choose which services and technology they need without the requirement to switch systems. The experts at Puzzle bring innovative ideas and best practices to create unique, effective HR solutions for clients of any size and in any industry. We take the work off your company’s shoulders, managing the HR function so your employees can focus on their roles and you can grow your business. Puzzle gives you more HR for less money and unlocks your company’s full potential.Are you ready to solve your HR puzzle? Visit puzzlehr.com today.

