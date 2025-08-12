PuzzleHR Ranks No. 1095 on the 2025 Inc. 5000 List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies

PuzzleHR

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Inc., the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future, today announced that PuzzleHR is No. 1095 on the annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list provides a data-driven snapshot of the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Past honorees include companies such as Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, and Patagonia."We’re honored to be named No. 1095 on the Inc. 5000 list. When we started PuzzleHR, we wanted to tackle real problems that businesses face every day, and seeing our growth recognized alongside companies that have shaped entire industries inspires us to keep working to transform the face of HR. Thank you to our clients for trusting us with your HR challenges, our team for your commitment and innovation, and Inc. for this distinction,” says Lonny Ostrander, PuzzleHR CEO.This year’s Inc. 5000 honorees have demonstrated exceptional growth while navigating economic uncertainty, inflationary pressure, and a fluctuating labor market. Among the top 500 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate reached 1,552 percent, and those companies have collectively added more than 48,678 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.For the full list, company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, visit: www.inc.com/inc5000 “Making the Inc. 5000 is always a remarkable achievement, but earning a spot this year speaks volumes about a company’s tenacity and clarity of vision,” says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. “These businesses have thrived amid rising costs, shifting global dynamics, and constant change. They didn’t just weather the storm—they grew through it, and their stories are a powerful reminder that the entrepreneurial spirit is the engine of the U.S. economy.”Inc. will celebrate the honorees at the 2025 Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, taking place October 22–24 in Phoenix, and the top 500 will be listed in the Fall issue of Inc. magazine.PuzzleHR is America’s premier HR-as-a-Service (HRaaS) provider, specializing in streamlining the HR function by reducing your organization’s human resource-related workload. Named a Top Workplace in 2023 by the Tampa Bay Times, PuzzleHR’s customizable Shared Services Model sets the company apart. Dedicated to transforming the HR function into a revenue driver, PuzzleHR launched the ConnectPLUS app in 2024, designed to provide employees and leaders access to real-time HR related assistance, keeping them focused, productive, and compliant while allowing operations to move forward seamlessly. More recently, PuzzleHR launched Survey360°, a performance tool that empowers clients to enhance employee engagement, pinpoint development opportunities, and align individual leadership competencies with business objectives. PuzzleHR is proud to provide front-line support to businesses of all sizes and industries and is excited to join the Inc. 5000 list.MethodologyCompanies on the 2025 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2021 to 2024. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2021. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2024. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2021 is $100,000; the minimum for 2024 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.About Inc.Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com

