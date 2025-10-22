Spinners Introduces Interactive Social Gaming for Christmas Parties

Spinners UK

Sophisticated. Social. Seriously Fun - The New Way to Celebrate Christmas from Spinners Activity Bars.

Our venues are designed to get people talking, laughing and playing together. There’s no better way to celebrate than with a bit of friendly competition, great food, and festive cocktails.” — Jamie Bylett

UNITED KINGDOM, October 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A Contemporary Take on the Traditional Festive CelebrationSpinners, the social gaming venue with locations in Reading, Solihull and Plymouth, has announced the launch of its new Christmas Party Packages for 2025. Designed to offer an alternative to the traditional festive meal, the packages combine interactive games, food, and drinks to create a more engaging way to celebrate the season.Experience-Led Festive GatheringsThe new packages – Spin, Spin+ and Spin Pro – include private gaming areas, festive menus and drink options suitable for both corporate teams and groups of friends. Activities range from bowling and electronic darts to interactive clay shooting and mini golf, with each venue providing a stylish and sociable setting.Jamie Bylett, CEO of Spinners UK , explains:“We’ve seen a real shift towards experience-based celebrations. Many companies are looking for something that encourages interaction and teamwork, rather than the traditional sit-down meal. At Spinners, we’ve created a space that brings people together through play.”The Growing Popularity of Social GamingInteractive venues have become increasingly popular across the UK, with many groups opting for activities that encourage connection and participation. Spinners’ combination of gaming, dining, and atmosphere reflects this trend, providing spaces where guests can enjoy both competition and conversation.Each venue features:- Boutique-style bowling- Electric darts- Interactive clay shooting- Traditional and interactive mini golf- Cocktail bars with curated menus- Group sharing menus and private hire optionsCreating Memorable Festive ExperiencesSpinners aims to provide a relaxed yet engaging environment for groups of all sizes. Whether hosting small gatherings or larger team events, the focus remains on creating a sociable atmosphere with food, drinks, and entertainment in one place.Jamie adds:“Our venues are designed to help people connect and unwind. It’s about shared moments and friendly competition, making it a fitting way to celebrate the end of the year.”Booking InformationChristmas Party Packages are now available to book at the Reading, Solihull, and Plymouth venues.For more information or to make a reservation, visit: www.spinnersuk.com/christmas

