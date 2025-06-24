Hadleigh Glass Delivers Over 50 Successful Installations Under Sizewell C Noise Mitigation Scheme

Hadleigh Glass Sizewell C

We’re incredibly proud to support our community through this important scheme. ” — Shaun Emmerson, Managing Director of Hadleigh Glass

SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM, June 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hadleigh Glass – one of four companies approved by Sizewell C to deliver noise insulation measures to homes affected by construction of the new nuclear power station – has now completed over 50 installations under the Sizewell C Noise Mitigation Scheme (SZC-NMS), including its largest to date at the historic Leiston Abbey Grade II Listed farmhouse.The SZC-NMS, which launched in July 2023, provides eligible homeowners with noise mitigation measures free of charge, with installations rolled out in phases across the region.As the only approved installer of ventilation units for the first 2 years of the scheme, Hadleigh Glass has played a leading role in helping local residents protect their homes from potential noise disturbance without compromising on comfort or air quality.Primary works carried out include the installation of high-performance secondary glazing and the addition of discrete mechanical ventilation systems that allow fresh air in while keeping noise out.Shaun Emmerson, Managing Director of Hadleigh Glass, commented:“We’re incredibly proud to support our community through this important scheme. Whether it’s a quiet family home or a historic site like Leiston Abbey, we’re committed to preserving the peace and protecting homes across Suffolk. Our team works closely with residents to ensure a smooth, hassle-free process—from initial survey to final installation.”Sizewell C is a new 3.2GW nuclear power station being built on the Suffolk coast. A once in a generation opportunity for East Suffolk, the project is creating thousands of new jobs, apprenticeships, and training opportunities for the region. It has allocated £250m in local funding, and once operational it is expected to contribute £40m a year to the local economy and employ 900 people in high-skilled, well-paid jobs.Marjorie Barnes, Head of Regional External Affairs & Development at Sizewell C, said: “Our Noise Mitigation Scheme is another really effective way of helping to minimise impacts for local people whilst we put in place the longer-term measures that will support the delivery of the project.“We have worked closely with local communities eligible for the Noise Mitigation Scheme to support them through this process to insulate their properties. An important part of this process has been engaging with local suppliers such as Hadleigh Glass to ensure they can benefit from contracts to deliver the service.”If you have any questions about the NMS, you can get in contact with the Sizewell C team on info@sizewellc.com or call freephone 0800 197 6102.👉 For more information about Hadleigh Glass and their work on the project, please contact:📧 info@hadleighglass.co.uk📞 01473 822415

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.