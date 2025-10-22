Harsha Saxena, CEO IICSR, Launches International Net Zero Summit 2026 — Driving Global Action for a Net Zero Future

Speakers .1 INZP26 Harsha Saxena, Founder and CEO IICSR IICSR Group Logo

Harsha Saxena, CEO IICSR, unveils the International Net Zero Summit 2026—bringing global leaders together to advance climate innovation.

MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, October 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global Leaders to Converge in Goa for the International Net Zero Summit 2026 — Accelerating Global Action on Climate, Circularity, and SustainabilityThe International Institute of Corporate Sustainability and Responsibility (IICSR.com), in collaboration with the Management and Entrepreneurship and Professional Skills Council (MEPSC) — a Sector Skills Council under the Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Government of India — and the Goa Chamber of Commerce & Industry (GCCI), proudly announces the International Net Zero Summit (INZS) 2026, to be held from January 22 to 24, 2026, at Taj Vivanta, Goa, India. Positioned as a Global Convergence on Climate Leadership and Net Zero Innovation, the Summit will convene policymakers, business leaders, investors, researchers, and sustainability advocates to co-create practical pathways for a decarbonised global economy and resilient future.​Why This Summit — Why NowWith global temperatures already 1.1°C above pre-industrial levels and nearly 140 countries pledging net-zero targets, the urgency to move from commitments to action is unprecedented.​The UN Net Zero Coalition underscores that the window to secure a livable climate is rapidly closing, requiring bold collaboration, new financing mechanisms, and localised transition solutions.​The International Net Zero Summit 2026 is positioned at this pivotal moment — bridging global dialogue with practical deployment across climate-smart industries, technology-led decarbonization, and circular economy models.As nations struggle to balance industrial development with emission targets, INZS 2026 provides a multi-stakeholder platform to exchange scalable ideas, forge South–North partnerships, and strengthen the human capital needed for this transformation.​Key Highlights of INZS 2026Net Zero Compendium 2026A landmark publication showcasing exemplary corporate and academic contributions to climate action, sustainable innovation, and ESG transformation.Download Brochure: www.iicsr.com/inzp26 International Net Zero Academic Colloquium (NZAC 2026)An academic discourse inviting research on decarbonization pathways, AI for climate, carbon markets, and sustainable finance.Submit Papers: www.iicsr.com/nzac26 International Net Zero Awards 2026Recognising trailblazing organisations and leaders driving measurable climate impact across 16 award categories.Apply for Awards: www.iicsr.com/inza26 Workshops — Certified Net Zero StrategistAn interactive certification course designed to empower professionals with technical, managerial, and policy-oriented knowledge for carbon neutrality transitions.Register: www.iicsr.com/inzp26 Business Networking & Strategic CollaborationsExclusive sessions building bridges between corporate sectors, governments, and investors to accelerate sustainable innovation ecosystems.Distinguished Speakers and PartnersConfirmed speakers include:Dr Bhaskar Chatterjee | Pratyush Panda | Shalini Singh | Kasia Sadowska | Marion Schulze | Tejashree Patil | Dr Vidyanath Rangojoo | Dr Daniel Ruth | Praveen Karn | David WippichIndustry & Knowledge Partners:MEPSC (under the Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Government of India)Goa Chamber of Commerce & Industry (GCCI)Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam (The Netherlands)Voices of Leadership“The International Net Zero Summit represents a critical inflection point for global sustainability,” said Harsha Saxena, Founder & CEO, IICSR Group . “It is time for nations and industries to operationalise their commitments — turning intent into measurable impact. We at IICSR are equipping leaders with the tools, partners, and capabilities to deliver measurable Net Zero outcomes”With participation from Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific, INZS 2026 stands as one of Asia’s most significant sustainability and green innovation gatherings.​OutcomesExecution playbooks: Net Zero Strategy for your organisation, Frameworks, checklists, and tooling for carbon accounting, double-materiality, and audit-ready disclosures.Deal flow & partnerships: Meet capital providers, tech innovators, and implementation partners in targeted networking tracks.Policy & market intelligence: Up-to-the-minute insight on regulations, incentives, carbon markets, and investor expectations.Talent upskilling: Earn the Certified Net Zero Strategist credential to strengthen internal capability and credibility.Visibility & recognition: Showcase your work via NZAC papers and INZA awards to peers, media, and investors.Participation and Media EnquiriesSummit Brochure: www.iicsr.com/inzp26 Research Colloquium: www.iicsr.com/nzac26 Awards: www.iicsr.com/inza26

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.