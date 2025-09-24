Harsha Saxena, CEO IICSR Launches Europe Edition of Sustainability Dialogues: Connecting Global Leaders and Investors

Vienna Zurich IICSR Group Logo

Harsha Saxena’s IICSR Sustainability Dialogues Europe unite leaders across 6 cities to drive corporate, investor & policy action for a net-zero future.

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The International Institute of Corporate Sustainability and Responsibility (IICSR), a global pioneer in sustainability education and impact-driven initiatives, proudly announces the successful completion of the Europe Edition of its Sustainability Dialogues.This series of in-person meetups spanned six iconic European cities—Venice, Milan, Zurich, Vienna, Prague, and Amsterdam—bringing together some of the brightest minds, most committed leaders, and innovative entrepreneurs working to accelerate the global transition towards sustainability and net-zero goals.A Platform for Global Connection:The IICSR Sustainability Dialogues were created with a clear mission: to make sustainability actionable by fostering cross-border collaboration among corporates, investors, policymakers, academics, and innovators. Each dialogue was designed as an intimate yet impactful space, encouraging candid conversations, exchanging insights, and building partnerships that transcend geographical and sectoral boundaries.Europe, a global leader in sustainability regulation, ESG frameworks, and green innovation, was the natural choice for this edition. By selecting culturally rich and strategically significant cities, IICSR highlighted Europe’s leadership while showcasing its diversity of approaches—spanning traditional industries, technology, creative sectors, and emerging entrepreneurs.Highlights from the Europe Dialogues:A diverse range of themes emerged across the six cities, reflecting both local priorities and global concerns.Sustainable Supply Chains & Digital Waste – AmsterdamAmsterdam’s discussions underscored the urgent need to tackle digital waste and redesign circular supply chains in the tech ecosystem. Experts explored strategies for reducing e-waste, creating recycling ecosystems, and leveraging blockchain for transparent traceability. Digital responsibility emerged as a core agenda.Water and Energy Innovations in Traditional Industries – MilanIn Milan, participants examined the role of heavy industries in the climate transition. The cement sector’s pioneering work in water management and energy efficiency was presented, sparking dialogue on how legacy industries can adopt breakthrough technologies to cut emissions while staying competitive.ESG Disclosures, Risk Assessment & Impact Measurement – ZurichZurich hosted in-depth debates on ESG disclosures and impact measurement. Investors, regulators, and corporate leaders examined how to prevent greenwashing, manage sustainability-related risks, and align metrics with global standards. The city’s financial expertise emphasized the urgency of credible ESG data.Sustainable Finance & Responsible InvestmentSpecial recognition went to Robert Rubinstein, who emphasized the importance of impact investments, capital accountability, and manpower training. Discussions reinforced that finance is not only a key enabler but also a gatekeeper of sustainability, with capital allocation shaping real-world impact.The Future of Fashion and Inclusive Models – Prague & ViennaThe fashion industry’s sustainability journey was dissected in Prague and Vienna. Voices like Aashna Chattha urged transparency and accountability, challenging unsustainable practices in an industry often criticized for its social and environmental toll. Inclusive models and consumer responsibility were highlighted as priorities.Technology as a Sustainability Enabler:Across all cities, participants explored how AI, blockchain, and digital platforms are reshaping the way organizations train, measure, and report sustainability outcomes. IICSR also introduced Lynera.ai, its spin-off ed-tech platform, built to democratize sustainability learning and empower every employee to contribute to ESG goals.Voices That Shaped the Dialogues:The Europe Edition was enriched by mentors, entrepreneurs, academics, and investors who brought vision and actionable insights.In Amsterdam:Satanik Roy presented pioneering models for sustainable supply chains and digital waste management.Jimmy Jasper, mentor at Founders Institute, shared expertise on how accelerators and incubators strengthen fundraising for impact entrepreneurs.Dorotea Ferizovic, Rok Jesenco, and Nuno offered research-based perspectives on impact measurement and stakeholder communications.In Milan:Marion Rouzeaud, Founder & CEO of DiPA, emphasized passion-driven sustainability initiatives and collaborative impact across Europe.In Vienna:Marianne Schulze delivered insights on business and human rights, bridging corporate responsibility with humanitarian principles.Nina Alexandra Luger stressed the role of CSR communications in advancing authentic narratives.Gaurav Gandhi, Thomas Walbert, Kasia Sadowska, and Stephan Kreiger shared entrepreneurial journeys in sustainable development, reflecting on challenges and opportunities in building resilient ventures.In Zurich:Matt from 4ward.earth highlighted innovative strategies for sustainability planning and forward-looking business transformation.Joseph Nguyen discussed climate-tech investments, underscoring the role of finance in accelerating decarbonization.In Prague:Ivana Kolářová and Adéla Lichtenbergová from the Association of Social Responsibility spotlighted the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and shared how they are embedded in national and corporate strategies.Together, these contributions reflected the rare intersection of academic rigor, entrepreneurial courage, and investor pragmatism—underscoring IICSR’s ability to convene diverse stakeholders in meaningful dialogue.A Movement Beyond Conversations:The Europe Edition was not an end in itself but a catalyst for larger initiatives. Insights and collaborations from the dialogues will directly feed into:The International Net Zero Summit 2026, scheduled in Goa, India, which will convene global leaders to accelerate net-zero transitions.The Sustainability Encyclopedia, a six-volume publication led by IICSR, serving as a global reference for ESG practices across industries.Global learning programs, including the Certified Net Zero Practitioner and ESG Strategist courses, which continue to build a pipeline of sustainability leaders worldwide. Lynera.ai, the AI-powered ed-tech spin-off, branded as “your learning companion for life,” offering AI-driven micro-learning, blockchain-backed certifications, and tokenized incentives.“The Sustainability Dialogues are more than conversations—they are catalysts for action. Each city brought its unique perspective to the table, but the common thread was clear: the urgency to collaborate, innovate, and act. We are proud to be building bridges between academia, corporates, entrepreneurs, and civil society, and we look forward to amplifying these efforts on a global scale,” said Harsha Saxena, Founder of IICSR and Lynera.ai.Global Recognition and Growing Impact:Beyond knowledge exchange, the Europe Edition also delivered recognition and amplification. Entrepreneurs and innovators featured in the dialogues will now gain global visibility through IICSR’s media platforms, including:The IICSR Sustainability Express Newsletter, reaching thousands of professionals worldwide.The IICSR Journal, featuring research, case studies, and industry analysis on ESG, CSR, and Net Zero.The IICSR YouTube Channel – Live Interactions with Global Changemakers (LIGC), showcasing sustainability leaders and entrepreneurs to international audiences.Through multi-channel amplification, IICSR ensures that the ideas and innovations shared during the Europe Edition will reach investors, policymakers, and corporates worldwide—turning discussions into action, and

