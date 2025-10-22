EGLE Provides Support to Protect and Restore Michigan Waterways from Nonpoint Source Pollution

Common Issues

So, what are some major nonpoint source pollutants in Michigan and why are they a problem?

Pollutants

Nutrients, sediment, bacteria, and thermal water pollution are significant NPS pollutants. Increased quantities of water and speed of stormwater runoff can also greatly harm water quality. Nonpoint source pollutants can harm human health and industries, as well as fisheries and other wildlife health. Issues such as flooding, harmful algal blooms, and contaminated water are direct impacts of nonpoint source pollution.

Sources

Potential sources of nonpoint source pollution include:

Agriculture.

Forestry.

Developed Landscapes.

Recreational Activities.

Wildlife.

Channelization and damming of waterways.

Causes

Where are most watershed management plan efforts in Michigan finding these pollutants to be coming from? Some frequently seen causes include:

Agricultural management practices.

Erosion from tree removal.

Streambank erosion.

Road/Stream Crossings.

Parking lot runoff.

Failing septic systems.

Lawn and garden fertilizers.

Leaf and grass litter.

Pet and other animal waste.

Changes in the landscape and flow paths can intensify these NPS threats. When the natural flow of a stream has been altered (dams, increased development, and drainage) the speed and amount of water entering our waterways increases, which can cause erosion.

Tailored Solutions

Best Management Practices are activities and projects that protect and restore water quality. These solutions help fix the causes listed above. Examples include:

Comprehensive nutrient management plans on farms.

Installing fencing that excludes livestock from streams.

Installation of green infrastructure and low impact deigns that helps store and infiltrate rainwater and stormwater on site.

Installation and regular maintenance of permeable pavement.

Conservation easements that permanently protect land from development.

Planting or maintaining vegetated filter or buffer strips along riparian corridors.

Regularly inspected and maintained septic systems.

Public education and engagement to encourage preferred residential and business lawncare.

Township ordinances that require best management practice such as septic inspection requirements.

The NPS Program maintains an extensive list of best management practices and related resources. The program also has skilled staff that are able to provide tips and guidance to local groups interested in implementing these practices.

Funding Sources

In addition to providing technical support to groups implementing best management practices, the NPS Program provides funding to support this work.

Section 319 Nonpoint Source Watershed Implementation Grants

Under Section 319 of the Clean Water Act, states, territories, and tribes receive federal grant money from the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) that supports a wide variety of Nonpoint Source Program activities. Along with other state funding, Michigan passes half of the 319 funds through to local organizations as Nonpoint Source Watershed Implementation grants. Implementation grants support the implementation of activities outlined in EPA-approved watershed management plans. Michigan plans to release a request for proposals for these grants later this year.

Section 604(b) Nonpoint Source Watershed Planning Grants

Section 604(b) of the Clean Water Act provides additional federal funding through Clean Water State Revolving Fund allotments that are specifically designated for watershed planning efforts. Michigan passes at least 40% of these funds through to local groups who are writing or updating watershed management plans.

Other Funding Sources

In addition to federal funding, in 2021 Michigan began making grant funds available to watershed-based organizations. These grants support general organizational administration needs as well as conservation and educational activities, boosting capacity for local organizations doing watershed work. These Watershed Council Grants are dependent on the outcome of the State budget each year. There is currently an open Request for Proposal for Fiscal Year 2026 (Watershed Council RFP FY2026). The deadline to apply is December 10. A webinar about the opportunity will be offered at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, October 28.

The competitive funding sources provided through Michigan’s Nonpoint Source Program have supported nearly one thousand watershed projects throughout the state for the last 35 years. Several successful projects have occurred over multiple years and integrated multiple funding sources.

Resources:

See the Nonpoint Source Program webpages for past and current grant information and technical support.

See the Nonpoint Source Program Success Stories for brief descriptions of our most successful implementation projects.

See the Nonpoint Source Project Summaries page for fact sheets related to projects funded through the NPS Program.

What Can Individuals Do?

Often times individuals wonder what they can do in their everyday lives to support water quality. There are many steps anyone can take within their everyday decisions to protect and improve water quality:

References: