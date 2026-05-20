Public information meeting set for US Ecology Romulus Inc. hazardous waste management facility operating license application

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE), will host a virtual public information meeting on the US Ecology Romulus Inc. (USE ROM), Hazardous Waste Management Facility Operating License Application at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 28, 2026.

Technical Details:

USE ROM submitted an application in accordance with Part 111, Hazardous Waste Management, of Michigan’s Natural Resources and Environmental Protection Act, 1994 PA 451, as amended, and the administrative rules promulgated thereunder. USE ROM is currently permitted to store a variety of hazardous waste in tanks and containers and to treat those wastes in tanks located at 36345 Van Born Road, Romulus, Michigan. No new operations were proposed in the application.

How to attend the online meeting:

To attend the online meeting, register. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting. If you do not have internet access and would like to join by PHONE ONLY, please use the following phone number: 855-758-1310 and use meeting ID: 823 3261 9871#. Pre-registration is not required to attend. Individuals interested in participating can click the link above at the start of the event (6 p.m.).

Agenda:

6 p.m.: Presentations by EGLE Staff

6:20 p.m.: Panel Question & Answer Session

Tell us what you think:

The public is encouraged to review the application for more detailed information before commenting.

Comments on the Application may be made at any time in these ways:

EGLE, Materials Management Division

Attn: Halima Salah

P.O. Box 30241

Lansing, Michigan 48909-7741

Las personas que necesiten asistencia lingüística o adaptaciones para su participación eficaz en la reunión pública deberían ponerse en contacto con Halima Salah antes del 19 de mayo de 2026 para solicitar asistencia lingüística, visual, auditiva, de traducción y/o otras asistencias.

Questions:

If you have questions about the application contact Halima Salah at 517-299-6196, SalahH@Michigan.gov or EGLE-MMD-HWS@Michigan.gov.