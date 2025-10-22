Cambashi Expands Presence in India to Deliver Granular Market Intelligence to Empower Software Providers

India’s manufacturing sector currently contributes 17% to national GDP (2023–24), with government initiatives aiming to raise this to 25%.

CAMBRIDGE, CAMBRIDGESHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, October 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cambashi is pleased to announce the establishment of a qualified local presence in India, enabling the company to deliver granular, data-driven insights to software providers serving the manufacturing sector. This expansion strengthens Cambashi’s ability to provide detailed market intelligence, including current market size figures, segment-level forecasts, and sector-specific growth projections, helping providers develop and validate effective go-to-market strategies and build targeted sales and marketing plans.

India’s manufacturing sector currently contributes 17% to national GDP (2023–24), with government initiatives such as Make in India, Atmanirbhar Bharat, and the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme aiming to raise this to 25%. The top five states—Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and Andhra Pradesh—account for 54% of all factories. As digital transformation accelerates, ERP and CRM systems are widely adopted, while PLM, MES, and advanced simulation tools represent major opportunities for growth.

Emerging sectors including semiconductors, defense manufacturing, and small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) are fuelling demand for software solutions. SMBs account for 35–40% of India’s total manufacturing output and contribute over 40% of exports. Industrial AI adoption is also rising through the India AI Mission program.

“Manufacturing software adoption grows at substantially higher rates than the industries it serves, showing resilience through economic shocks and driving productivity gains,” said Alan Griffiths, EVP/Principal Consultant.

Cambashi identifies three strategic pathways for software providers entering the Indian market: partnering with established vendors for immediate access, collaborating with system integrators to deliver tailored enterprise solutions, and establishing a strong local presence for sustained growth. Providers seeking to capitalize on these opportunities should anchor their strategies in qualified insights and reliable, granular data. Read the full article for details.

Cambashi is a global market research, industry analysis, consulting, and training firm. For more than 40 years, Cambashi has delivered objective research and insights focused on engineering and industrial software markets. 80% of leading BIM (Building Information Modeling) and Manufacturing Design & Engineering software vendors rely on Cambashi data.

