Cambashi’s View: A New Series Offering Strategic Insight into Industrial Software

CAMBRIDGE, CAMBRIDGESHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, July 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cambashi, a leading global software industry analyst firm, is pleased to announce the launch of ‘Cambashi’s View’ – a new series of strategic themes, to deliver timely, strategic insights into the Engineering, Manufacturing, and Industrial software markets.

Cambashi’s View provides clear, authoritative perspectives on emerging trends and complex topics. Each Cambashi’s View presents a succinct, big-picture analysis followed by deeper insight and data from Cambashi’s Observatories.

The first themes in the Cambashi’s View series include:

• The Impact of US Tariffs on the engineering/manufacturing/industrial software market

• The emergence of CAE/Simulation - ‘Why Hardware Companies buy CAE Software Companies’

• Industrial AI- the distinction between ‘Consumer AI’ and ‘Industrial AI’ in the engineering/manufacturing/industrial software market

• The Resilience and Future of the Media & Entertainment Software Market

Each Cambashi’s View discusses a key aspect that affects the market and subsequent versions present real-world examples showcasing how industry leaders are adapting and innovating in response.

About Cambashi

Cambashi is a global market research, industry analysis, consulting & training firm. For over 40 years, Cambashi has delivered objective market research, industry analysis, and consulting services focused on engineering and industrial software markets. 80% of leading BIM (Building Information Modeling) and MFG (Manufacturing) Design and Engineering software vendors rely on Cambashi data. See Cambashi Market Data for more information.

