Dane Slater Elected President of Birchwood Farms Golf & Country Club Board of Trustees

HARBOR SPRINGS, MI, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Birchwood Farms Golf & Country Club is proud to announce the election of Dane Slater as the new President of the Board of Trustees.

“Dane brings a wealth of experience and unwavering dedication to this role, having been an active and valued member of Birchwood Farms since 1998,” said outgoing President Jan Denning.

Slater has held several key positions within the Birchwood Board of Trustees, including Secretary (2023-2024) and Vice-President (2024-2025). He has also served as Chairperson and member of the esteemed Birchwood Farms Green Coat Tournament Committee. As the newly elected President, Slater will serve a one-year term.

In previous years, Slater served as Mayor of the City of Troy, Michigan from 2011-2019. He is also a retired Captain of the Troy Police Department and former Troy City Councilman.

“Collaborating with board leadership, I look forward to charting a bold, sustainable path that preserves the legacy of our 1,600-acre community for generations to come,” Slater shared.

A year-round resident of Birchwood, Slater lives with his wife Judy, to whom he has been married since 1974. Together, they enjoy golfing, outdoor activities, and spending quality time with their family.

The 2025-2026 Board of Trustees officer elections also include John Pennell as Vice-President, Tom Koempel as Treasurer and Glen Remus as Secretary. Other Board Trustees include Jan Denning, Ken Parrot, Ed Murphy, Doug Fertuck and newly elected trustee, Jim Perry.

About Birchwood Farms Golf & Country Club: Nestled along the scenic Tunnel of Trees and perched on the Bluffs of Lake Michigan, Birchwood Farms in Harbor Springs, Michigan, is a private residential community. Home to 423 residents, the 1,600-acre property boasts 27 holes of championship golf, dining, racquet sports, heated swimming pools, fitness center, and picturesque hiking and snowshoe trails. The community is experiencing a remarkable resurgence in development, with 40 lots secured by developers for spec and custom homes. Non-resident memberships are available, with a waitlist for Social Memberships.

For more information, contact Birchwood Farms Golf & Country Club at info@birchwoodcc.com or call 231-526-2166

