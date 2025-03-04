Demand for Home Building in Birchwood Farms Golf & Country Club Rises

BCC Secondary Deer in Circle Logo Sample Custom Home Birchwood Farms Map of Birchwood Lots Available

Demand Meets Opportunity

It's not unusual to see multi generations of families joining the community they grew up in with parents and grandparents in their youth.” — Paul Marazzo, General Manager, Birchwood Farms Golf & Country Club

HARBOR SPRINGS, MI, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The demand for housing in Northern Michigan is no secret, and Birchwood Farms Golf & Country Club, (www.birchwoodcc.com) a private community in Harbor Springs, is experiencing an unprecedented surge. Membership tripled from 2023 to 2024, spec homes sold before construction, custom homes are selling between $900,000 - $1.2 million, and 40 + lots have been purchased by new members and builders for new home building in the last six months. For the first time, the club is facing a potential waiting list for Social membership that includes access to all amenities except golf.

General Manager, Paul Marazzo attributes the building growth to the demand in housing aligning with desirable home building opportunities in Birchwood Farms. He cites the 1600 acre community with over 450 homeowners and 130+ buildable lots still available. Lots include golf/non-golf course facing as well as wooded lots.

"The trend we’re seeing, is members want to live here year-round, but with existing Birchwood housing inventory limited, building has become a viable option that was previously unconsidered,” said Marazzo.

In regards to growth in non-resident golf and social memberships, Marazzo added, “The word is out. People enjoy Birchwood’s numerous amenities beyond golf, the opportunity to meet new people and nurture relationships with family and friends.”

He highlighted the positive impact of this growth on the Harbor Springs community. "It's not unusual to see multi generations of families joining the community they grew up in with parents and grandparents in their youth," he said. “The landscape is changing and we’re happy to responsibly manage this growth for the benefit or our members and the community.”

About Birchwood Farms Golf & Country Club:

A private Harbor Springs community located on the bluffs of Lake Michigan Birchwood Farms offers 27 holes of golf, swimming, tennis, pickleball, dining, social events under property, general, social, junior and emeritus memberships.

For more information, contact: Jo Gonzalez, 231 526 2166 x 536 or info@birchwoodcc.com

