A New Path to Everyday Peace: Jenny Garufi Releases The 3-Minute Shower Reset: 21 Days to Inner Peace

Transform Your Daily Routine Into a Sacred Practice of Mindfulness and Healing

Jenny turns a daily ritual into a sacred portal of transformation. This isn’t just a book; it’s a reset button for your soul. Read it. Practice it. Watch your life change.” — Dr. Joe Vitale, author of The Attractor Factor and star of The Secret

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a world where stress has become a constant companion, internationally recognized author, speaker, and healing practitioner Jenny Garufi offers a fresh, accessible solution to help people reclaim their peace. Her new book, The 3-Minute Shower Reset: 21 Days to Inner Peace (Emerging Light Books | Paperback | October 1, 2025), invites readers to reimagine one of life’s most ordinary moments—the shower—as a sacred space for healing, grounding, and transformation.This beautifully written guidebook is rooted in the power of mindfulness, intention, and the healing energy of water. In just three minutes a day, Garufi’s program gently guides readers through easy-to-follow exercises that quiet the mind, reset the nervous system, and foster a deep sense of presence. Her approach blends visualization, gratitude practices, and emotional release techniques that can be seamlessly integrated into daily life—no complicated schedules or special tools required.Each of the 21 days in the program builds on the last, encouraging readers to create a sustainable ritual of peace and self-nourishment. Garufi’s compassionate guidance makes mindfulness approachable for everyone—from busy professionals and parents to those navigating personal healing or simply seeking more ease in their day.The book includes guided exercises to help:- Release emotional tension and stress that accumulate throughout the day- Rewire thought patterns by shifting from autopilot to intentional living- Cultivate gratitude and self-compassion, even during life’s hardest moments- Anchor their day with calm and clarity, using water as a grounding element- Create a lifelong daily ritual that supports emotional balance and inner strengthThe foreword is written by Ditte Young, telepath, author, and therapist featured on The Telepathy Tapes, who eloquently sets the stage for the spiritual and emotional depth found within these pages. Her reflection on the silent wisdom of water mirrors the book’s central message: when we pause, listen, and soften, we create space for transformation.Jenny Garufi is an internationally recognized author, speaker, teacher, and healing practitioner. Known for her remarkable personal healing journey and compassionate approach to transformation, Jenny has dedicated her life to helping people around the world access their own inner power. Her work blends practical mindfulness techniques with spiritual insight, making the path to peace and healing both approachable and profound. The 3-Minute Shower Reset reflects her belief that even the smallest, most ordinary moments can be sacred when we choose to show up with presence and intention. Visit her website at: http://jennygarufi.com Purchase your copy today on Amazon: https://a.co/d/5BYPZJd

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.