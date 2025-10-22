Rachel Rae Johnson Featured in Influential Women as a Multi-Talented Communications and Media Professional

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bringing Stories to Life Through Podcasting, Videography, Voiceover Work, and Global Storytelling InitiativesInfluential Women proudly recognizes Rachel Rae Johnson in its 2025 series, highlighting her achievements as a versatile communications specialist, podcaster, singer, voiceover talent, and videographer. A graduate of High Point University with a Bachelor of Arts in Mass Communication/Media Studies, Rachel has cultivated a diverse skill set spanning media production, advertising, videography, and editing. Her education and hands-on experiences—including internships and student media projects—have equipped her to creatively tell stories across multiple platforms.Rachel’s passion for interviewing and storytelling is as adventurous as it is inclusive. She plans to obtain her International Captain’s License to sail around the world, using her vessel as a mobile studio to interview anyone, anywhere, at any marina. Inspired by her early experience interviewing Rufus Edmisten, Rachel developed a philosophy that every voice matters—from a local mechanic to a national leader—a value she embodies through her social media brand, “rachelthevoice.”Rachel attributes much of her success to building her own business and the guidance she received from her mentor, Rufus Edmisten. Their support and encouragement have been instrumental in helping her navigate challenges and achieve her goals. Reflecting on her journey, she shares: “The best career advice I’ve received is simply to be yourself.” Embracing authenticity has allowed her to bring her full self to every project, fostering meaningful relationships and genuine opportunities. To young women entering the industry, Rachel advises: “Take your time and love what you do. Following your passion and pacing yourself ensures that your work remains fulfilling and impactful.”Beyond media, Rachel is a lifelong musician, singing soprano since the age of six and performing with High Point University’s Chapel Choir and University Singers. She has performed pieces in multiple languages—including Latin, Swahili, Ukrainian, and German—and is fluent in Spanish. Her curiosity about global culture extends to learning Japanese in preparation for a visit to Japan, reflecting her love of language, music, and international experiences.Rachel also demonstrates leadership and mentorship through her work with Sea Scout Ship 244, event planning, and youth coaching. She has served in various roles supporting community initiatives—from legislative internships to youth golf coaching—highlighting her commitment to service, education, and community engagement.Through her dedication to personal and professional growth, Rachel Rae Johnson continues to build her podcast business while living out her dreams. Her journey blends creativity, purpose, and independence, inspiring others to pursue their ambitions and proving that a single voice—when expressed authentically—can resonate across oceans, cultures, and communities, leaving a lasting and meaningful impact on the world.Learn More about Rachel Rae Johnson:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/rachel-johnson Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

