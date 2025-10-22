South Carolina Governor’s School for Science & Mathematics Among State’s Top Performers in Career Readiness Scores

GSSM students collaborate on a physics lab experiment as part of the school’s hands-on STEM curriculum, which emphasizes critical thinking and teamwork.

SCDE results confirm GSSM’s statewide leadership in math, reading, and career readiness, reinforcing its mission as a state resource for STEM excellence.

HARTSVILLE, SC, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The South Carolina Department of Education has released its 2025 Career Readiness Assessment results, and the South Carolina Governor’s School for Science & Mathematics (GSSM) is once again among the state’s top-performing high schools.

The annual assessment measures math, reading, data assessment, and soft skills, which are core abilities identified by employers as essential for workplace success. GSSM students performed among the highest statewide across all categories, reflecting the school’s emphasis on rigorous academics, problem-solving, and applied learning.

“GSSM students continue to show what’s possible when bright, motivated young people are given the opportunity to challenge themselves,” said Danny Dorsel, president of GSSM. “Their performance reflects not only their hard work but also the dedication of our faculty and staff, who help prepare them to excel in college, in their careers, and as future leaders of South Carolina.”

According to the South Carolina Department of Education report:

Math, Reading, and Data Assessment – GSSM’s results place it among South Carolina’s highest-performing schools.

Soft Skills – Statewide reporting shows that GSSM students were among the strongest in teamwork, problem-solving, and adaptability, reflecting the school’s focus on real-world readiness.

As a statewide public resource, GSSM serves students from every corner of South Carolina through its residential high school, online courses, and summer and outreach initiatives. The school’s consistent performance in state assessments underscores its commitment to advancing STEM education and career readiness for students across the state.

The Career Readiness Assessment is administered each spring to nearly 80 districts and 260 high schools statewide. Public data show that GSSM consistently leads the state in multiple measures of student preparedness.

For full statewide data, visit the South Carolina Department of Education’s 2025 Career Readiness Assessment page at

https://ed.sc.gov/data/test-scores/state-assessments/sc-career-readiness/2025/

GSSM is currently accepting applications for the Class of 2028. South Carolina sophomores interested in joining the state’s top STEM high school can learn more and begin the application process at www.scgssm.org/applyresidential.

###

About the South Carolina Governor’s School for Science & Mathematics

The South Carolina Governor’s School for Science & Mathematics (GSSM) is a nationally ranked top 10 public high school that exists to bring world-class STEM education to students across the state. Founded in 1988 by Gov. Carroll Campbell, GSSM is a state resource that offers a variety of programs including an intensive two-year residential high school, online courses, summer camps, and in-school experiences for students in 3rd through 12th grades. At GSSM challenge is viewed as a gateway to opportunity. Learn more about how we help students realize their full potential by visiting www.scgssm.org.

Imagine Yourself at GSSM

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.