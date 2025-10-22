Hakutsuru Celebrates the 20th Anniversary of Sayuri Nigori Sake in the U.S. with ‘20 Days of Sayuri’ Instagram Campaign

Hakutsuru Sayuri Nigori Sake celebrates its 20 year anniversary The official logo for Hakutsuru Sake USA

**Commemorating Two Decades of Elegance, Craftsmanship, and the Beloved Pink Bottle**

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hakutsuru Sake Brewing Co., one of Japan’s most historic and award-winning sake producers, is proud to celebrate the 20th anniversary of its iconic Sayuri Nigori Sake in the United States. Since its introduction to the U.S. market in 2005, Sayuri has become the *best selling Nigori Sake in the US and a beloved favorite among sake enthusiasts for its smooth, creamy texture, soft sweetness, and signature pale pink bottle — a symbol of gentle sophistication.■ 20 Days of Sayuri — A Digital CelebrationThe “20 Days of Sayuri” campaign invites fans, new and old, to celebrate Sayuri’s journey through a curated series of daily posts that share the story, culture, and creativity behind the iconic Nigori sake. Throughout the 20 days, followers can look forward to:* Fun Facts & History – Discover how Sayuri was born in Kobe, Japan, and how it became a global favorite.* How-To & Educational Posts – Learn how to properly shake, serve, and enjoy Nigori sake.* Sake Cocktail Recipes – Every Saturday features new, beautifully crafted Sayuri cocktail inspirations.* Instagram Giveaway – Fans can win exclusive Hakutsuru prizes by participating in their Instagram giveaway, which will be held from October 22nd until November 10th, with the winners being announced on Sayuri Nigori's anniversary date on November 11th.■ A Toast to Tradition and Modern TasteMeaning “little lily” in Japanese, Sayuri reflects purity, grace, and softness — qualities mirrored in every sip. Its gentle sweetness and silky texture have made it one of the most approachable Nigori sakes in the world. Over the past two decades, Sayuri has introduced countless new drinkers to sake, bridging Japanese craftsmanship with global appreciation.“For 20 years, Sayuri Nigori has represented Hakutsuru’s commitment to sharing the beauty of sake culture with the world,” said Yoshiki Hida, Regional Manager of Hakutsuru Sake USA. “This anniversary is not just about looking back — it’s about celebrating the people who have enjoyed Sayuri and made it part of their special moments.”■ Join the CelebrationFans can join the celebration by following @hakutsuru.sake.usa on Instagram and participating in the “20 Days of Sayuri” campaign. Use the hashtags #20YearsOfSayuri and #MySayuriMoment to share your own memories, favorite pairings, or cocktail creations. The campaign concludes on November 11, 2025, with a special anniversary toast to two decades of Sayuri Nigori Sake in America.About Hakutsuru Sake Brewing Co.Founded in 1743 in Kobe, Japan, Hakutsuru (meaning “White Crane”) is one of Japan’s most respected sake breweries, known for its balance of tradition and innovation. With over 280 years of craftsmanship, Hakutsuru continues to bring authentic Japanese sake to people around the world, crafting products that honor nature, culture, and connection.* According to 2024 IRI Data for 300ml size Sayuri Nigori Sake

