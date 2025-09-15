LA GALAXY AND DIGNITY HEALTH SPORTS PARK LAUNCH NEW PARTNERSHIP WITH HAKUTSURU SAKE

Sayuri Nigori Sake and Juicy Yuzu Liqueur make up the Sayuri Margarita, which can be enjoyed exclusively at Dignity Health Sports Park The official logo for Hakutsuru Sake USA Enjoy an ice cold Sayuri Margarita on game day, only available during LA Galaxy home games at Dignity Health Sports Park

Multiyear Partnership Brings Signature Sayuri Nigori Sake and Exclusive Cocktails to Fans at Dignity Health Sports Park

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The six-time MLS Cup champion LA Galaxy and their home stadium, Dignity Health Sports Park (DHSP), have launched a new, multiyear partnership with Hakutsuru Sake, one of Japan’s oldest and most respected sake breweries. Beginning with the current 2025 MLS season, Hakutsuru Sake becomes an Official Partner of the LA Galaxy and Dignity Health Sports Park, as well as an Official Sake Partner of the LA Galaxy, bringing the elegant taste of its best-selling sake to fans at every home game.As part of the partnership, brokered by AEG Global Partnerships, Sayuri Nigori Sake, Hakutsuru’s internationally acclaimed unfiltered sake, will be available at all bars throughout Dignity Health Sports Park, making it the first premium Japanese sake to be widely offered across the stadium. In addition, Hakutsuru will introduce a custom-branded sake bar located on the West Concourse of DHSP, offering two signature cocktails crafted specifically for the LA Galaxy matchday experience:• Sayuri Margarita – a refreshing fusion of sake and citrus, inspired by the vibrant flavors of Southern California.• Sayuri Frozen Margarita– a slushy-style twist on the original, perfect for warm match days and summer nights under the stadium lights.These two unique cocktails will be served exclusively inside Dignity Health Sports Park during all LA Galaxy games, making the experience truly one-of-a-kind for soccer fans and sake enthusiasts alike.“We are honored to partner with the LA Galaxy and introduce our sake to their passionate fanbase,” said Yoshiki Hida, Regional Director at Hakutsuru Sake. “Soccer brings people together across cultures, and we believe our Sayuri Nigori Sake and new cocktails will add something special to every matchday.”Additionally, as an Official Partner, Hakutsuru will benefit from enhanced brand visibility across the venue on match days and on the club’s and the venue’s digital channels. The brand will also be integrated into key moments and special events at DHSP.“Hakutsuru’s legacy of quality and craftsmanship aligns perfectly with the values of LA Galaxy and Dignity Health Sports Park,” said Rashid Dadashi, Senior Director, AEG Global Partnerships. “We’re excited to offer fans a fresh and authentic new beverage experience at our matches.”The partnership celebrates the fusion of Japanese tradition and Los Angeles’ multicultural spirit, marking a new chapter of cross-cultural collaboration in the world of professional soccer.Fans can learn more about the exclusive offerings and upcoming events by visiting www.hakutsuru-sake.com and www.lagalaxy.com ABOUT HAKUTSURU SAKEFounded in 1743 in Kobe, Japan, Hakutsuru is one of the world’s most recognized and #1selling sake brand from Japan. Known for its dedication to tradition, quality, and innovation,Hakutsuru offers a wide range of premium sake, including the popular Sayuri Nigori. Thecompany continues to expand globally, bringing centuries of brewing expertise to a newgeneration of consumers. For more information, visit www.hakutsuru-sake.com ABOUT LA GALAXYThe LA Galaxy are Major League Soccer’s most successful club. Based in Carson, Calif. at Dignity Health Sports Park, the Galaxy have won the MLS Cup a record six times (2002, 2005, 2011, 2012, 2014, 2024), the MLS Supporters’ Shield four times (1998, 2002, 2010, 2011) and the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup twice (2001, 2005), and one Concacaf Champions Cup (2000) since their inception in 1996. Under the direction of LA Galaxy President of Business Operations and Chief Operating Officer Tom Braun on the business operations side and LA Galaxy General Manager Will Kuntz on the soccer operations side, the Galaxy are the premier club in MLS, with stars like Landon Donovan, David Beckham, Robbie Keane, Steven Gerrard, Zlatan Ibrahimović, Javier Hernandez, Cobi Jones, Riqui Puig and Marco Reus representing LA over the team’s 29 years in MLS. For more information on the LA Galaxy, visit www.lagalaxy.com ABOUT DIGNITY HEALTH SPORTS PARKDignity Health Sports Park (DHSP) is Southern California’s home of world-class competition and training facilities for amateur, Olympic, collegiate and professional athletes, located on the campus of California State University, Dominguez Hills in Carson, California. Dignity Health Sports Park is a premier 125-acre sports and entertainment complex managed by AEG. It serves as the home of Major League Soccer’s LA Galaxy, six-time MLS Cup Champions, and features globally recognized facilities including a 27,000-seat stadium for soccer, football, and concerts, an 8,000-seat tennis stadium, a 2,000-seat track and field facility, and a 2,450-seat indoor Velodrome known as the VELO Sports Center. DHSP also hosts the United States Tennis Association’s High Performance Training Center. As a key venue for the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games, DHSP will host Olympic events such as Archery, Rugby Sevens, Tennis, Field Hockey, and Track Cycling, and Paralympic events including Wheelchair Tennis, Para Cycling, and Para Archery. Additionally, the site is home to Galaxy Park, a recreational area featuring 5v5 soccer fields, futsal courts, Pickleball courts, and Padel courts. For more information, visit dignityhealthsportspark.com Media Contacts:Makoto SmithMarketing CoordinatorHakutsuru Sake USA, Inc.makoto@mbs-c-c.com(310)745-9926LA GalaxyJamie Alvarezjaalvarez@lagalaxy.comAEG Global PartnershipsShannon DonnellyShannon.donnelly@beckmedia.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.