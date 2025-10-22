Gilbert High School prioritizing partnerships to develop future-ready graduates

Many Iowa schools are looking to enhance–or even overhaul–programs that teach real-world skills to students. Gilbert High School is no exception. Thanks to a recent STEM BEST® Program award and subsequent gift from a private donor, Gilbert High School is working to transform their welding and manufacturing coursework through authentic, hands-on projects that mirror real-world applications.

“The donor’s contribution, combined with the grant funding, allows us to expand community involvement, encourage more industry partnerships and ensure that students have access to authentic, work-based learning opportunities,” said Adam Davis, teacher in Gilbert's Agriculture Education program. “It demonstrates community buy-in, which not only broadens the scope of the program but also shows students that their education matters to people outside the school walls.”

Davis is in his seventh year teaching Agriculture Education and is a Gilbert High School alumnus himself. He sees a need to provide cutting-edge equipment and foster stronger industry connections between his students and the local community.

“Students deserve access to high-quality, hands-on learning experiences that prepare them with real-world skills,” Davis said. “By expanding these opportunities, we not only equip students with technical abilities but also help them see the direct connection between their learning and their future. Investing in this program allows us to foster creativity, problem-solving and career readiness in ways that make education more relevant and impactful.

Gilbert’s STEM BEST® model is already creating authentic experiences through strong business and community partnerships, like M.H. Eby, a local trailer manufacturing company. Together, they are working to align curriculum with industry-recognized standards and credentials and ensure students are not just learning in the classroom, but preparing for real scenarios that connect directly to the needs of employers.

“STEM BEST helps facilitate partnerships between businesses, students and teachers, which have a growing impact on communities across the state,” said Tanya Hunt, STEM BEST® Program coordinator with the Governor’s STEM Advisory Council at the Iowa Department of Education. “Businesses can help schools in their community by providing funding but there is just as much value to the time a community partner provides to lend their insights to teachers and students in their communities to help mold the future STEM workforce.”

As one of the Iowa Governor’s STEM Advisory Council’s signature programs, the STEM BEST® Program offers high-quality opportunities for students to gain hands-on experiences. Gilbert High School is now one of 179 STEM BEST® models across the state and one of the most recent additions to the STEM BEST® family. As a result, their program has caught the attention of a local private donor that is investing to help it succeed.

“[The donor] wanted to enhance high-quality, hands-on experiences for our students,” Davis said. “They appreciated that their contribution would be multiplied through the STEM BEST® matching grant, which allowed their investment to go further. They also valued the tangible outcomes this program provides, not just in terms of equipment, but also in community partnerships, student growth and long-term impact.”

When combined with STEM BEST® funding, Davis feels this private donation is even more powerful by helping the school amplify what they can do.

“It shows that people truly believe in the vision we have for our students and are willing to step in and help make it happen.”

As a new STEM BEST® Program model, Davis sees opportunities to grow thanks to the support of the program.

“We are just getting started, but already we are building strong connections with industry leaders like M.H. Eby and securing support from community members who share our vision,” Davis said. “Over time, I expect these partnerships to multiply. I want every student who leaves the Gilbert Ag program to be better prepared for their future, carrying with them the technical skills and industry credentials that open doors to impactful and successful careers.”

For more information on the STEM BEST Program, visit the Iowa Department of Education’s webpage or contact Tanya Hunt at hunt@iowastem.org.

