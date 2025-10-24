Department seeks committee members for Social Studies Essential Elements standards

The Iowa Department of Education is currently seeking representatives to serve on the official revision committee for the state’s Social Studies Essential Elements, which provide standards for students with significant cognitive disabilities who are participating in alternate assessments.

Serving in an advisory capacity to the Department, committee members are tasked with reviewing the current Essential Elements and providing recommendations for proposed updates. The committee will meet in a combination of in-person and virtual meetings over three months, starting in January 2026. All members must commit to attending the following meetings:

● January 22, 2026, Des Moines

● February 3, 2026, Virtual

● February 25, 2026, Virtual

● March 17, 2026, Des Moines

● March 31, 2026, Des Moines (if needed)

Iowa K-12 social studies educators, K-12 special education teachers, district-level staff, parents, community members and representatives from higher education institutions are encouraged to apply to serve on the committee.

The state’s Essential Elements across all subjects are reviewed regularly to ensure the content is current and aligns with best practices. Following the initial review, the Department will consider the proposed changes and seek public input to help refine revisions. A second review team will be convened to review all public comments and provide further recommendations. A final proposal for the Essential Elements will be presented to the State Board of Education for consideration. If adopted, school districts will be required to implement the revised Social Studies Essential Elements.

Applications for the Social Studies Essential Elements revision committee will be accepted through Nov. 24. Questions regarding Iowa’s Essential Elements can be found on the Department’s website. Direct questions on Iowa’s Social Studies Essential Elements can be directed to Jennifer Denne, alternate assessment consultant, at jennifer.denne@iowa.gov.