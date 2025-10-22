Register for MDC Hunter Education Skills course Oct. 27 in Salem

Body

SALEM, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites those wishing to get their hunter education certification to attend the course set for 5 to 9 p.m. on Oct. 27 at the Ozark Natural and Cultural Resource Center in Salem.

Advance registration is required and can be completed online at https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/212628.

“We’re excited to provide this hands-on experience that emphasizes safety and responsible hunting,” said MDC Conservation Educator and course instructor Dwight Warnke. “This course gives new hunters the confidence they need before heading into the field.”

The skills session is required for hunters born on or after Jan. 1, 1967, who are 16 years or older and wish to purchase firearms hunting permits in Missouri. It covers safe firearm handling, hunting ethics, regulations, and wildlife conservation practices.

Participants will need to have completed the knowledge portion of the certification process prior to attending. The online version can be completed for a fee, or participants may complete the student manual chapter review questions. Student manuals are available at the Ozark Natural and Cultural Resource Center, at any MDC office, and at

Students younger than 16 are required to show proof of age when checking in. After successfully completing the skills session and passing a 35-question, multiple-choice final exam with a score of 80 percent or better, a temporary certificate will be issued to allow the purchase of a permit and to allow hunting.

This course is designed for participants that are 11 and older. Find more available courses near you online at https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/.

For any questions, email the instructor at Dwight.Warnke@mdc.mo.gov.

Ozark Natural and Cultural Resource Center is located at 202 S Main Street Highway 19 in Salem.

MDC is committed to accessibility at all of its nature centers, regional facilities, and conservation areas. To request an ADA accommodation for participation in MDC programs, visit https://mdc.mo.gov/accessibility.