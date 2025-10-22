President Lai meets Tennessee Governor Bill Lee

TAIWAN, October 22 - Details 2025-10-21 President Lai congratulates new Japanese Prime Minister Takaichi Sanae On October 21, Presidential Office Spokesperson Karen Kuo (郭雅慧) stated that President Lai Ching-te, on behalf of the government and people of Taiwan, sincerely congratulates Member of the Japanese House of Representatives and new Liberal Democratic Party President Takaichi Sanae on her election as Japan’s 104th prime minister at an extraordinary National Diet session. Spokesperson Kuo also stated that President Lai wishes the Japanese government led by Prime Minister Takaichi success in implementing all its policy objectives and for the nation to continue to develop and prosper. The president also expressed hope that Taiwan and Japan will continue to enhance the friendship while working together to advance the well-being of both peoples. Spokesperson Kuo stated that Taiwan and Japan engage in close cooperation and have a genuine and solid friendship, adding that the peoples of both nations have long fostered bonds of mutual support. During the pandemic, she pointed out, Taiwan and Japan supported each other and worked together to overcome challenges. She also noted that after the Fata’an Creek barrier lake disaster in September, the Japanese government provided a submersible water-level observation buoy, and Japanese citizens generously donated funds and even volunteered to be part of the “superheroes with shovels” debris removal effort in the disaster area, taking concrete actions to show care for those affected by the disaster in Hualien. The spokesperson emphasized that helping Taiwan’s people through tough times fully demonstrates the genuine kindness between democratic partners on the international stage and highlights the precious, family-like bonds that exist between Taiwan and Japan. Spokesperson Kuo noted that Taiwan and Japan are steadfast partners who share common values, and that Prime Minister Takaichi is a staunch friend of Taiwan. She expressed hope that both sides will continue to expand cooperation and exchanges and strengthen regional partnerships in a range of areas including trade and the economy, technology, disaster prevention, and security guarantees, so as to achieve new milestones for Taiwan-Japan ties, advance the well-being of our peoples, and jointly safeguard peace, stability, and prosperous development in the Indo-Pacific region. The spokesperson stated that President Lai is grateful to former Prime Minister Ishiba Shigeru for his firm support for Taiwan during his time in office, and for continuing to emphasize at international venues, through both bilateral and multilateral joint statements, opposition against any attempts to unilaterally change the status quo by force or coercion. The president extended his sincere gratitude to the former prime minister for demonstrating through concrete actions his strong support for peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and for Taiwan’s participation in international affairs, which has deeply moved the people of Taiwan. President Lai expressed hope that the friendship between Taiwan and Japan will continue to grow, and that both sides can work together to contribute to regional peace, prosperity, and stability.

Details 2025-10-10 President Lai meets Saint Lucia Governor-General Errol Charles On the afternoon of October 10, President Lai Ching-te met with Saint Lucia Governor-General Errol Charles and his wife. In remarks, President Lai thanked Saint Lucia for speaking up for Taiwan at various international fora and for its staunch support of Taiwan over the years. The president stated that faced with the convergence and expansion of authoritarianism around the world, our two nations stand together in the democratic community and share such universal values as freedom, democracy, and respect for human rights. He expressed hope that Taiwan and Saint Lucia will continue to expand and diversify cooperation in pursuit of mutual development and prosperity, further contributing to regional prosperity and advancement. A translation of President Lai’s remarks follows: It is a pleasure to meet with Governor-General and First Lady Charles on our National Day. On behalf of the people of Taiwan, I extend my sincerest welcome to you. This is Governor-General Charles’s first visit to Taiwan. His presence not only demonstrates the deep friendship between our nations but also injects new momentum into our common pursuit of a better future. I believe that this trip will provide Governor-General Charles with a more comprehensive understanding of Taiwan and do much to enhance our diplomatic ties. Governor-General Charles has abundant experience in human resources management and places great emphasis on youth empowerment and national education policies. Over many years, Taiwan has provided many types of scholarships for Saint Lucians. To date more than 200 Saint Lucian students have studied in Taiwan, and 44 more scholarship recipients have arrived this year. I hope that after completing their studies and returning home, these students can become an important force to spur progress in Saint Lucia. Young people are the hope of a nation; and an investment in youth is an investment in a nation’s future. That is why, this year, we launched the Taiwan Global Pathfinders Initiative and its Diplomatic Allies Inbound Track Program. As a result, three young Taiwanese are currently serving internships in Saint Lucian government agencies, and five young Saint Lucians are pursuing their dreams here in Taiwan. We hope that internships and cultural exchanges can broaden the horizons of the next generation. The creativity and innovation inspired in them can unlock unlimited possibilities for our nations’ futures. Faced with the convergence and expansion of authoritarianism around the world, our two nations stand together in the democratic community and share such universal values as freedom, democracy, and respect for human rights. Over the years, Saint Lucia has spoken up for Taiwan at various international fora. And at this year’s United Nations General Assembly, Saint Lucian Minister for External Affairs, International Trade, Civil Aviation, and Diaspora Affairs Alva Baptiste emphasized that UNGA Resolution 2758 did not preclude Taiwan’s inclusion and participation in the UN system. We truly appreciate Saint Lucia’s staunch support for Taiwan. I look forward to Taiwan and Saint Lucia continuing to expand and diversify cooperation in pursuit of mutual development and prosperity. This will allow us to further contribute to regional prosperity and advancement. In closing, I once again welcome Governor-General and Lady Charles as you join us for our National Day celebrations. May you experience Taiwan’s warm hospitality and have a very rewarding visit. I look forward to our diplomatic ties continuing to deepen and advance. Governor-General Charles then delivered remarks, first conveying greetings from the government and people of Saint Lucia. He said that he cannot express in words the elation they have just experienced on seeing this beautiful island nation for the first time, and on joining the 2025 National Day Celebration of the Republic of China. Already, he noted, they are moved by the welcoming arrangements here in Taiwan. Notwithstanding the full agenda planned for their stay, he said, he looks forward to sampling firsthand the vibrant culture of Taiwan and enjoying the people’s hospitality, as well as the sights and sounds of our cities. Governor-General Charles emphasized that the dilemma of size continues to make it difficult for small countries to achieve critical mass in any international forum, if only to be heard, and that this is a constant challenge for Saint Lucia. But, he said, they are not unsettled by this prospect, because they have friends like Taiwan by their side. As the world grows more insular with every passing day, he expressed his sincere wish, in the spirit of friendship and goodwill, that Saint Lucia and Taiwan will forge a path together towards a peaceful future and a brighter horizon. Governor-General Charles once again thanked the government and people of the Republic of China (Taiwan) for continued support and assistance to the government and people of Saint Lucia. He noted that they cherish and look forward to strengthening the bonds of our mutual friendship as we each strive to secure our sovereignty and move forward on the path of continued development and prosperity. The delegation was accompanied to the Presidential Office by Saint Lucia Ambassador Robert Kennedy Lewis.

Details 2025-10-10 President Lai meets Governor-General Froyla Tzalam of Belize On the afternoon of October 10, President Lai Ching-te met with a delegation led by Governor-General Froyla Tzalam of Belize and her husband. In remarks, President Lai thanked the government and National Assembly of Belize for having long voiced support for Taiwan at international venues. The president stated that throughout the 36-year diplomatic partnership between Taiwan and Belize, our two nations have shared the universal values of democracy, freedom, and respect for human rights while deepening cooperation and achieving fruitful results in many areas. He expressed hope to work together to advance mutual prosperity and development and elevate our nations’ diplomatic alliance to new heights. A translation of President Lai’s remarks follows: I am delighted to welcome Governor-General Tzalam and Mr. Daniel Mendez as they lead a delegation to Taiwan for the first time, and I thank them for traveling from afar to attend our Double Ten National Day celebrations. This demonstrates the importance that the Belizean government attaches to Taiwan and underscores the profound diplomatic friendship between our two nations. Belize is an important diplomatic ally of Taiwan in Central America. Throughout our 36-year diplomatic partnership, our two nations have shared the universal values of democracy, freedom, and respect for human rights. We have also deepened cooperation and achieved fruitful results in such areas as basic infrastructure, culture and education, women’s empowerment, public health, agricultural technology, and technological innovation. Together, we have promoted the construction of San Pedro General Hospital and social housing units, improved medical and social care environments in Belize, and advanced the well-being of the Belizean people. Furthermore, to nurture talent through education, Taiwan has provided scholarships and welcomed Belizean youth to Taiwan for their studies. We have also opened vocational training courses in Belize to help cultivate professional talent and promote industrial development. This year, we launched the Taiwan Global Pathfinders Initiative, the goal of which is to strengthen exchanges between our nations’ younger generations, foster mutual understanding, and add new momentum to our bilateral ties. In terms of economic and trade collaboration, last year, Belizean exports to Taiwan multiplied by a factor of more than 3.5, and Belize became Taiwan’s fourth largest source of lobster imports. This year, at the end of July, we further opened our market to tariff-free imports of frozen whiteleg shrimp and other products. Going forward, we will also promote cooperation on smart aquaculture. This will expand industrial upgrading and employment, highlighting the results of Taiwan’s integrated diplomacy. On behalf of the people of Taiwan, I would like to take this opportunity to thank the government and National Assembly of Belize for having long voiced support for Taiwan at international venues. Belize continues to show its backing at such international venues as the United Nations and the World Health Organization. In June, the House of Representatives passed a resolution to support a democratic Taiwan and strengthen bilateral bonds. These gestures demonstrate our profound friendship and mutual trust and will always be remembered by the people of Taiwan. I firmly believe that through Governor-General Tzalam’s visit, Taiwan and Belize will deepen cooperation in even more areas so as to advance mutual prosperity and development and elevate our nations’ diplomatic alliance to new heights. Governor-General Tzalam then delivered remarks, first offering good wishes and congratulations from the people and government of Belize on the country’s 114th National Day, and expressing gratitude for the hospitality they received. She stated that Belize has been a steadfast supporter of the Republic of China (Taiwan) in its quest for self-determination and to be allowed to participate in international fora with the full rights of a sovereign state, adding that Taiwan has much to share with the world. The governor-general noted that over the past three decades of bilateral relations, we have done much as partners sharing information on how to develop our nations. She said that Taiwan has supported Belize’s national educational needs; agricultural development; micro-, small-, medium-sized enterprises; strengthening risk management, and more. She also emphasized that the need to collaborate on global challenges such as pandemics, climate change, and environmental pollution is stronger than ever. Governor-General Tzalam stated that she can see Taiwan wants to do the right thing and invest not only in its people, but other like-minded countries. In a world that is chaotic and unpredictable, she said, stable governments in both of our countries and other partners can do much to ensure that robust institutions develop resiliency to deter conflict and instability. The delegation was accompanied to the Presidential Office by Belize Ambassador Katherine Vanessa Meighan.

Details 2025-10-10 President Lai hosts luncheon for Japanese Diet delegation visiting on 2025 National Day On October 10, President Lai Ching-te hosted a luncheon for a delegation from the Japanese Diet visiting to take part in the 2025 National Day Celebration of the Republic of China (Taiwan). In remarks at the event, President Lai thanked members of the Japan-ROC Diet Members’ Consultative Council for the deep friendship built up between Taiwan and Japan, which is an important driving force for improving bilateral relations. The president also thanked the Japanese government for emphasizing the importance of peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait on many occasions at important international venues. He expressed hope that good friends on the council continue to deepen bilateral cooperation and take Taiwan-Japan friendship to a new level. A translation of President Lai’s remarks follows: First, on behalf of the people of Taiwan, I would like to extend heartfelt thanks to the members of the Japan-ROC Diet Members’ Consultative Council. At a time when the Japanese government is undergoing a high-level reorganization, the council has overcome all obstacles to once again organize a large, cross-party delegation to visit Taiwan and participate in our National Day celebration. We are honored and touched by the sincere friendship the members have shown Taiwan. When Typhoon Ragasa inflicted heavy losses on Hualien last month, Prime Minister Ishiba Shigeru, Japan-ROC Diet Members’ Consultative Council Chairman Furuya Keiji, and other friends from Japan immediately conveyed their heartfelt concern for those affected by the disaster, and I would like to express my deepest thanks on behalf of the people of Taiwan. For over half a century, the Japan-ROC Diet Members’ Consultative Council has been a strong bridge of friendship between Taiwan and Japan. Under Chairman Furuya’s leadership, members of the council have long spoken out for Taiwan in the Japanese Diet and shown key leadership capabilities in promoting Taiwan-Japan relations through deeper exchanges in various fields. In addition to thanking all of the members once again for supporting Taiwan, I also hope that through our joint efforts, we can consolidate the Taiwan-Japan relationship. Taiwan and Japan exemplify the adage that “a friend in need is a friend indeed.” We have supported each other when disasters struck, and as an interdependent community with a shared destiny, we have jointly faced geopolitical challenges. I therefore want to thank the Japanese government for emphasizing the importance of peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait on many occasions at important international venues, receiving support from like-minded countries, including this year’s US-Japan summit, G7 foreign ministers’ meeting, bilateral talks between Japan and the NATO Secretary-General, and Japan-EU summit. These events all show that the international community has already reached a high level of consensus regarding maintaining peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait and opposing unilateral changes to the status quo. The deep friendship between Taiwan and Japan built up by the Japan-ROC Diet Members’ Consultative Council is an important driving force for improving bilateral relations. I look forward to our good friends on the council continuing to deepen bilateral cooperation, and taking Taiwan-Japan friendship to a new level. Lastly, I want to thank Chairman Furuya for organizing a large celebratory delegation to Taiwan every year, this year included, and for returning to Japan immediately after the event to address political developments, which is truly admirable. House of Representatives Member Sasaki Hajime then delivered remarks on behalf of Chairman Furuya, first congratulating Taiwan on National Day and saying he was honored to come to Taiwan again to participate in National Day celebrations and attend a banquet hosted by our president and vice president. He said he was deeply impressed by President Lai’s earlier remarks in his National Day address regarding ways to deepen democracy, maintain economic growth, and strengthen the nation, and also expressed wholehearted support for the president’s approach in “maintaining peace through strength” and appeal to citizens for unity. On behalf of the council, Representative Sasaki expressed his deepest condolences for the disaster victims of Typhoon Ragasa in Hualien, and House of Representatives Member Kaneko Yasushi, the delegation’s deputy leader, presented a list of disaster relief donors to President Lai. Representative Sasaki continued, saying that buoy equipment is expected to arrive from Japan’s Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism on October 17 in Taiwan, where it will be used for monitoring water levels in reservoirs, demonstrating Japan’s support for disaster prevention cooperation with Taiwan. Representative Sasaki mentioned that the council has six internal research groups that actively conduct various activities to promote Taiwan-Japan relations, and that there are several female members of the Diet visiting Taiwan on this trip for exchanges. He mentioned that the council also previously promoted an amendment to Japanese law that, since May, has allowed Taiwanese spouses to designate their nationality as “Taiwan” in Japan’s family registry system, demonstrating Japan’s respect for and acknowledgement of Taiwan. He went on to say that the council will continue to promote multi-level exchanges involving local governments and legislative bodies, as well as educational trips for middle school students, to increase mutual visits and understanding for people from both countries. In addition, he said, the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership research group will continue to promote economic cooperation. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company’s establishment of a fab in Kumamoto, he said, symbolizes that Taiwan-Japan economic cooperation has entered a new era, and he added that we can further deepen our partnership in areas such as economic security, energy, and the strengthening of supply chains. Representative Sasaki stated that on this trip to Taiwan, the council’s representative delegation also exchanged views on issues such as countering disinformation, media literacy, and fact-checking. Last week’s Taiwan-Japan Economic Partnership Committee meeting, he said, also made progress on issues such as digital trade, disaster prevention, and e-commerce. In terms of cultural exchanges, Representative Sasaki noted that this year marks the 100th anniversary of the National Palace Museum and said that Chairman Furuya will present the museum with Mino ware works from his hometown. Representative Sasaki emphasized that Japan is well aware that Taiwan is facing pressure and threats from China, making Taiwan’s external environment increasingly fraught, and that we cannot allow “Taiwan to have a problem.” He stated that Japan will work closely with democratic partners in Taiwan, the United States, Australia, and Europe to jointly safeguard universal values such as freedom, democracy, the rule of law, and respect for human rights. Representative Sasaki closed his remarks by wishing Taiwan prosperity and good fortune and expressing hope that friendly exchanges between Taiwan and Japan will continue to deepen. Also in attendance were Japanese House of Representatives Member Komiyama Yasuko, House of Representatives Member Azuma Toru, House of Representatives Member Nishime Kosaburo, House of Councillors Member Kitamura Tsuneo, House of Representatives Member Fukushima Nobuyuki, House of Representatives Member Nagasaka Yasumasa, House of Representatives Member Kokuba Konosuke, House of Representatives Member Hiranuma Shojiro, House of Representatives Member Watanabe Shu, House of Councillors Member Ejima Kiyoshi, House of Councillors Member Aoyama Shigeharu, House of Councillors Member Matsukawa Rui, House of Representatives Member Kitagami Keiro, House of Representatives Member Oonishi Kensuke, House of Representatives Member Shinohara Go, House of Councillors Member Shiomura Ayaka, House of Representatives Member Fujimaki Kenta, House of Representatives Member Shimada Tomoaki, House of Representatives Member Nishioka Yoshitaka, House of Representatives Member Takahashi Hideaki, House of Representatives Member Kishida Mitsuhiro, House of Representatives Member Yoshikawa Rina, House of Councillors Member Harada Hidekazu, and House of Councillors Member Yamanaka Sen.

Details 2025-10-09 President Lai meets 2025 Taipei Security Dialogue participants On the morning of October 9, President Lai Ching-te met with participants in the 2025 Taipei Security Dialogue. In remarks, President Lai stated that in face of the challenges posed by expansion of authoritarianism and rapid technological developments, the democratic community’s solidarity and response is even more important. The president emphasized that Taiwan will continue to ensure peace through strength and boost security through cooperation, and will work together with friends and allies to advance democracy, peace, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific. A translation of President Lai’s remarks follows: First, I want to welcome our guests, many of whom traveled from afar to attend the 2025 Taipei Security Dialogue, bringing many years of experience and knowledge in the security field. They also brought the warmth of their friendship, showing support for Taiwan through concrete action. In recent years, the global order has faced severe challenges as a result of the continued expansion of authoritarianism and rapid technological developments, testing the global democratic community’s solidarity and response. This has made the Taipei Security Dialogue all the more important. With its theme of Integrated Deterrence: Maintaining Peace through Strength in the Indo-Pacific, this year’s forum focused on such issues as the international landscape, the impact of emerging technologies, the strengthening of social resilience, and Taiwan’s strategic role. The event not only facilitated academic exchanges and policy discussions but also provided an important opportunity for like-minded countries to jointly address challenges and pursue peace. I would like to thank our distinguished guests for sharing their valuable experiences and insights, which helps deepen cooperation among democracies. I also thank former Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, American Conservative Union Chairman Matt Schlapp, American Defense International Chairman Van Hipp Jr., and all our guests here today, for repeatedly speaking up and voicing support for Taiwan. Standing on the frontline of authoritarian threat, Taiwan aspires to consolidate the strength of democratic partners to advance stable development throughout the Indo-Pacific. I also commend Chairman Huoh Shoou-yeh (霍守業) of the Institute for National Defense and Security Research (INDSR) and the INDSR team for organizing the Taipei Security Dialogue and for making Taiwan’s national security strategy better known in the international community. Moving forward, Taiwan will continue to strengthen its national defense capabilities, enhance whole-of-society defense and resilience, and boost our national security capabilities across the board. Defense spending, as it is defined by NATO, will exceed 3 percent of GDP next year, and is expected to reach 5 percent of GDP by 2030, demonstrating Taiwan’s firm resolve to defend itself and that it is working to fulfill its responsibility to maintain peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait. We will actively develop our asymmetric capabilities, build a smart defense combat system, promote a more competitive national defense industry, and further enhance whole-of-society resilience. These efforts aim not only to ensure that Taiwan is capable of defending the values of freedom and democracy; they will also allow us to remain a trustworthy partner in security cooperation with friends and allies as we jointly safeguard regional peace and stability. Ensuring peace through strength and boosting security through cooperation is our goal. Taiwan will continue to advance exchanges and collaboration with other countries in such fields as national security, disaster prevention and relief, and technological development. I look forward to our guests continuing to support Taiwan. Let us all work together to advance democracy, peace, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific. Former Prime Minister Morrison then delivered remarks, saying that they are here on this visit as friends, supporters, and advocates for Taiwan, adding that they particularly want to convey their sincere best wishes for Taiwan’s National Day. He noted that the members of the delegation come from the United States, Europe, and within the Indo-Pacific itself, including Japan and Australia. Their presence here, he underlined, shows the international community’s strong resolve and support for the case of Taiwan. The former prime minister also acknowledged President Lai’s strong leadership and resilience in seeking to advance national defense, maintain peace across the Taiwan Strait, and ensure the prosperity of Taiwan. He also expressed support and best wishes for President Lai in seeking to achieve national unity on national security and regional peace. Former Prime Minister Morrison said that their discussions at the Taipei Security Dialogue have focused on ensuring maritime security, building up missile defenses and drone defenses, and indigenous defense capabilities. He also noted the great progress Taiwan is making in these areas, and especially in building the resilience of the Taiwanese population. He reiterated that they will continue to advocate for Taiwan and explain in their respective countries that Taiwan matters, adding that it matters not only for Taiwan but for security, sovereignty, and freedom around the world. He emphasized that the international community should learn the hard lessons of Ukraine and, coming together in solidarity, apply them to avoid those outcomes here in Taiwan and maintain peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific.