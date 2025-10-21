TAIWAN, October 21 - President Lai attends press conference before Taiwan’s delegation departs for 2025 APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting

On the afternoon of October 21, President Lai Ching-te attended a press conference before Taiwan’s delegation departs for the 2025 APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting (AELM). In remarks, President Lai thanked Senior Advisor to the President Lin Hsin-i (林信義) for once again acting as our leader’s representative to the meeting.

President Lai remarked that the theme for APEC 2025 is Building a Sustainable Tomorrow, and the forum will focus on three key priorities: connectivity, innovation, and prosperity, which are consistent with Taiwan’s policy objectives. The president expressed hope that during the meeting, Senior Advisor Lin and the members of the delegation will convey three major propositions: that Taiwan is committed to strengthening economic resilience, is willing to share its experience in pioneering industries, and is accelerating the development of human-centered AI. He then expressed confidence that Senior Advisor Lin’s extensive experience will allow Taiwan to strengthen exchanges with APEC members regarding issues of mutual concern, and create opportunities for cooperation in various fields.

A translation of President Lai’s remarks follows:

This year’s AELM will convene on October 31 in Gyeongju, Korea. I want to offer special thanks to Senior Advisor Lin for accepting my invitation to serve once again as leader’s representative and lead a delegation to attend the meeting.

Senior Advisor Lin also represented our nation last year, leading a delegation to Lima, Peru to attend the AELM, where he not only closely interacted with leaders from various countries to increase Taiwan’s international visibility, but also promoted further cooperation between Taiwan and other economies in the region.

APEC is the most important organization for economic cooperation in the Asia-Pacific region. Since becoming a formal member in 1991, Taiwan has always been an active participant, making numerous substantive contributions that have been recognized by other economies. This year’s APEC theme is Building a Sustainable Tomorrow, focusing on three key priorities: connectivity, innovation, and prosperity, which are consistent with Taiwan’s policy objectives.

To address the many challenges and uncertainties of global economic development, we must promote prosperity by deepening regional cooperation and innovation, which is also the goal of Taiwan’s commitment to contributing to the world.

I hope that when Senior Advisor Lin attends this year’s meeting, he will convey three major propositions to all APEC leaders and the international community:

First, Taiwan is committed to strengthening economic resilience, and hopes to cooperate with various countries and continue to promote regional economic and trade development.

We want the world to know that while we are strengthening our industrial autonomy and economic security, Taiwan also continues to create a free, fair, and predictable economic and trade investment environment protected by the rule of law, and is promoting diversified partnerships.

Second, Taiwan is willing to share its experience in pioneering industries, and promote public-private cooperation to address global challenges.

Taiwan is now transitioning from manufacturing to creation. We are very happy to share our experience in developing pioneering industries such as semiconductors with like-minded economic partners, and deepening regional cooperation through increased mutual investment and economic complementarity while boosting the creation of high value-added industries to address various challenges.

Third, Taiwan is now accelerating the promotion of human-centered AI development to help realize APEC’s common vision.

As AI reshapes the global economy and social order, we must accelerate promotion of the 10 new AI infrastructure initiatives, maintain a human-centered approach, and promote the application of AI in various fields so that Taiwan can adopt smart technologies more comprehensively. At the same time, we will promote Healthy Taiwan and smart healthcare initiatives in APEC to make concrete contributions to digital healthcare and sustainable governance in our region.

I firmly believe that with Senior Advisor Lin’s extensive experience, Taiwan will be able to strengthen exchanges with APEC members regarding issues of mutual concern and create opportunities for cooperation in various fields.

Every member of the delegation here is a key force to help Taiwan engage with the world. I want to thank you all for your efforts and dedication, and wish you a safe, smooth, and successful trip.

Senior Advisor Lin then delivered remarks, first thanking President Lai for entrusting him with this task, and saying it is an honor to once again represent Taiwan at the AELM. He also pointed out that this year’s host country, Korea, has prioritized AI and responding to demographic changes, issues that are aligned with policy goals that Taiwan has long promoted, and that also represent the common expectations of all APEC members as they seek ways to realize their vision for the future.

Senior Advisor Lin mentioned that global economic development efforts are currently facing geopolitical conflicts, supply chain restructuring, low birth rates, and aging populations, as well as the opportunities and risks that come with AI and digital transformation. As the engine of global economic growth, he said, it is especially important for the Asia-Pacific region to find ways to maintain stability, promote cooperation, and maintain prosperity in a rapidly changing environment. He went on to say that in real GDP terms, the 21 APEC member economies account for 61 percent of global trade, and play a critical role in addressing the aforementioned challenges.

Senior Advisor Lin pointed out that Taiwan is not only a member of the regional economy, but also an important partner in global industrial chains. He also stated that Taiwan has a solid foundation and extensive experience in the fields of semiconductors, digital technology, and developing small- and medium-sized enterprises, holds an important position in developing AI, and has the ability and responsibility to contribute to the prosperity and sustainability of the Asia-Pacific region.

Senior Advisor Lin stated that he would make good use of this opportunity to represent President Lai at the AELM and actively communicate with the leaders, leaders’ representatives, and business representatives from APEC members, fully convey the president’s three propositions, and actively share Taiwan’s concrete achievements in AI innovation and digital health cooperation, demonstrating that Taiwan is a good, reliable, and responsible partner in the international community and thereby garnering more international support and friendship for Taiwan.

Also attending the press conference were Secretary-General to the President Pan Men-an (潘孟安), National Security Council (NSC) Secretary-General Joseph Wu (吳釗燮), Executive Yuan Minister without Portfolio and National Science and Technology Council Minister Wu Cheng-wen (吳誠文 ), Minister without Portfolio and Office of Trade Negotiations Chief Representative Yang Jen-ni (楊珍妮), Minister of Foreign Affairs Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍), NSC Advisor Hsu Szu-chien (徐斯儉) and Deputy Secretary-General Vincent Chao (趙怡翔), Ministry of Foreign Affairs Department of International Organizations Director General Jonathan C.Y. Sun (孫儉元), APEC Business Advisory Council (ABAC) Representative and Taiwan Mobile President Jamie Lin (林之晨), and Leader’s Representative Consultant Chen Hung-lung (陳宏隆).

This year’s AELM will be held from October 31 to November 1 in Gyeongju, Korea. In addition to attending the AELM, Senior Advisor Lin, as our leader’s representative, alongside Acer Chairman Jason Chen (陳俊聖), Taiwan Mobile President Lin, and Quanta Computer CTO Ted Chang (張嘉淵) serving as ABAC representatives, will engage in discussions with APEC member economy business representatives and exchange views on a broad range of issues including regional economic development.