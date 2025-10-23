Iraqi Prime Minister Welcomes Trumps Appointed Chaldean-American Envoy Mark Savaya

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' al-Sudani (left) and U.S. President Donald Trump (right)

Iraqi leaders welcome U.S. Envoy Mark Savaya, viewing his heritage as a foundation for deeper understanding and collaboration.

BAGHDAD, BAGHDAD, IRAQ, October 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Iraq’s government has extended a warm welcome to Mark Savaya, the newly appointed U.S. Special Envoy, signaling hope for improved bilateral relations. Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani publicly praised the appointment and emphasized its significance: “The appointment of a special envoy by President Trump to Iraq is an important step, especially as he is of Iraqi origin. We wish him success in his mission.” [17] Al-Sudani’s remarks, delivered during a meeting with Arab and foreign journalists in Baghdad, reflect an openness to engaging with an envoy who shares Iraqi heritage and can appreciate the country’s complexities firsthand.Diplomatic observers note that this positive reception bodes well for Savaya’s effectiveness. “When Baghdad acknowledges an envoy’s roots like this, it creates a sense of shared purpose,” said a Western diplomat in Iraq. Savaya’s heritage as an Iraqi-born Chaldean has been frequently cited as a unique asset in bridging understanding [3] . One senior Iraqi official noted, “We see Mr. Savaya not just as an American envoy, but as a son of Iraq. That gives his words extra weight.” The U.S. Embassy in Baghdad confirmed that Savaya’s schedule includes meetings with leaders across the political spectrum. With the Prime Minister’s endorsement setting a constructive tone, all eyes are on the practical outcomes that this enhanced rapport might yield in the coming months.

