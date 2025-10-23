Hydropower Plant Construction Market - Opportunities, Share, Growth and Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Hydropower Plant Construction Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034” — The Business Research Company

What Is The Forecast For The Hydropower Plant Construction Market From 2024 To 2029?

The market size of the hydropower plant construction industry has demonstrated robust growth lately. There will be an increase from $19.6 billion in 2024 to $20.8 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%. Factors contributing to the growth during the historic period include rural electrification, governmental regulations, environmental awareness, and water management practices.

It is predicted that the hydropower plant construction market will witness robust expansion in the upcoming years, with its value expected to rise to $25.55 billion by 2029 with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.3%. Factors contributing to this growth during the forecast period can be traced back to policies promoting renewable energy, efforts to mitigate climate change, the modernization of grid systems, integration of energy storage, and management of water resources. Noteworthy trends for the forecast period include the installation of run-of-river systems, introducing hybrid systems, repowering and upgrading existing infrastructure, establishment of public-private partnerships, and emphasis on climate resilience.

What Are The Core Growth Drivers Shaping The Future Of The Hydropower Plant Construction Market?

The growth of the hydropower plant construction market is anticipated to be driven by the increasing interest in clean energy in the forthcoming years. Clean energy refers to energy derived from sources that do not emit greenhouse gases, which include nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, geothermal, wind, and tidal energy. The escalating adoption of clean energy can be attributed to several factors such as the growing awareness about climate change and environmental degradation, advancements in energy storage, and improvements in grid integration capabilities. The construction of hydropower plants facilitates sustainable energy generation by harnessing the power of moving water to generate electricity without any greenhouse emissions. For instance, data from the US-based leading government statistical system institution, the Energy Information Administration, in June 2023 indicated that the consumption of renewable energy in the United States had reached a new peak of 13.2 quads in 2022, a mild increase. Hence, the increasing interest in clean energy is a key driver for the hydropower plant construction market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Hydropower Plant Construction Market?

Major players in the Hydropower Plant Construction include:

• PowerChina Group

• Bouygues Construction SA

• Sinohydro Corporation

• Vinci Construction

• Siemens Energy AG

• ABB Group

• Duke Energy Corporation

• Toshiba Corporation

• China Three Gorges Corporation

• Strabag SE

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Hydropower Plant Construction Market?

In an effort to fortify their foothold in the hydropower plant construction sector, key businesses are turning their focus on digitalization and automation of hydropower plants. These digital solutions comprise of various devices and apps that employ digital technology to cater to specific company needs, such as data analysis, data processing, and operations. For instance, Voith Group, a company based in Germany that specializes in building hydropower plants, teamed up with Ray Sono AG, another Germany-based firm that provides digital solutions, to launch a cloud-based app known as Hydro Pocket in June 2022. This app is designed to observe, evaluate, and enhance the performance of hydropower plants. Hydro Pocket provides a smart, comprehensive solution for small and medium-scale hydropower facilities, improving operator efficiency, flexibility, safety, and security. This cloud-based tool manages the system data intelligently, optimizes maintenance and repair planning, and avoid potential problems or unexpected service interruptions by providing clear asset visibility and sophisticated analytical assistance. Consequently, system administration becomes easier and the need for communication decreases.

Comparative Analysis Of Leading Hydropower Plant Construction Market Segments

The hydropower plant construction market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Water Storage, Diverted, Pumped Storage

2) By Capacity: Large Hydropower Plants, Medium Hydropower Plants, Small Hydropower Plants, Other Capacities

3) By Application: City Power Supply, Industrial Power Supply, Military Power Supply, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Water Storage: Reservoir-Based Hydropower Plants, Impoundment Hydropower Plants

2) By Diverted: Run-Of-River Hydropower Plants, Canal-Based Hydropower Plants

3) By Pumped Storage: Conventional Pumped Storage Hydropower Plants, Closed-Loop Pumped Storage Systems

Which Regions Are Dominating The Hydropower Plant Construction Market Landscape?

In 2024, Asia-Pacific dominated the global hydropower plant construction market with the highest shares. The market report on construction of hydropower plants encompasses regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

