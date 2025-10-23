ISAT-Dubai 2026 dates Announced: The International Summit for Aviation Training

ISAT LOGO AIRLINE PILOT VR

ISAT – The International Summit for Aviation Training is set to take place 29–30 September 2026 at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC).

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ISAT Dubai 2026 dates Announced: The International Summit for Aviation Training29–30 September 2026 – Dubai World Trade CentreThe global aviation training community will converge in Dubai for ISAT – The International Summit for Aviation Training, set to take place 29–30 September 2026 at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC).Designed as a high-level B2B platform, ISAT addresses one of the most pressing challenges facing the aviation industry today: the development and sustainability of the future aviation workforce.A Strategic Platform for a Global ChallengeISAT unites airlines, training organizations (ATOs), regulators, OEMs, solution providers, and investors across the Middle East, Africa, and India — three regions representing the fastest-growing demand for aviation professionals worldwide.According to Airbus, Boeing, and CAE, more than 1.34 million new aviation professionals will be needed globally by 2034. Nearly 30% of that demand — around 465,000 professionals — will come from these regions alone.With more than 400 new or expanded training organizations (ATOs) required to meet this demand, ISAT serves as a strategic meeting point for stakeholders shaping the next generation of aviation education and capacity building.Conference & Exhibition: Connecting Policy, Innovation, and IndustryOver two days, ISAT will deliver:Conference Tracks covering Pilot, Cabin Crew, Maintenance, and Air Traffic Control (ATC) trainingDedicated sessions on Artificial Intelligence, CBTA, eVTOL, and Urban Air Mobility trainingAn exclusive investor program highlighting opportunities in training infrastructure developmentA dynamic B2B exhibition showcasing the latest technologies, simulators, and learning systemsMatchmaking and hosted buyer sessions connecting exhibitors with decision-makers from over 100 international airlinesDubai: The Global Aviation CrossroadsAs the world’s most connected aviation hub, Dubai offers an ideal setting for ISAT.Located just 10 minutes from Dubai International Airport (DXB) and linked via Dubai Metro, the DWTC provides unparalleled access, with more than 50 hotels nearby and world-class event infrastructure.Dubai’s position as a strategic hub between Europe, Asia, and Africa makes it the perfect location for ISAT to bridge global aviation communities and accelerate collaboration in professional training and workforce development.Organized by Adone EventsISAT Dubai 2026 is organized by Adone Events, producers of leading international aviation exhibitions in France and Mena since 2000.With a proven track record in aviation event management, Adone Events brings together institutional, governmental, and industry stakeholders to create a world-class platform for professional exchange and business development.Join the Conversation : www.isat.aero ISAT invites training institutions, airlines, regulators, OEMs, investors, and innovators to take part in shaping the future of aviation training.📅 Dates: 29–30 September 2026📍 Venue: Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC)🌐 More information: www.isat.aero 📧 Contact: info@isat.aeroAbout ISATISAT – The International Summit for Aviation Training is a global event dedicated to advancing aviation training and workforce development across emerging and mature markets. Through its combination of conference, exhibition, and matchmaking programs, ISAT creates a strategic marketplace where industry leaders, regulators, and innovators connect to define the future of aviation training.

