Brooklyn's U.Santini Moving Approaches Century Mark: 95 Years of Family Service

U.Santini Moving & Storage truck navigating a residential Park Slope street in Brooklyn, NY during a local move.

NYC's oldest family-owned moving company celebrates 95 years - from ice delivery in 1930 to trusted movers today, still operated by the Santini family

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- U.Santini Moving & Storage, Brooklyn's oldest and only family-owned moving company , is marking a significant milestone as it approaches its 100th year of continuous operation. Founded in 1930 by Peter Santini with a single truck delivering ice to Brooklyn residents, the company has evolved into one of New York City's most trusted professional moving and storage operations - while remaining independently family-owned for nearly a century."When my grandfather Peter started this business in 1930, he had one truck and one goal: treat every customer like family," said Daniel Menchini, current president and grandson of founder Peter Santini. "Ninety-five years later, that philosophy hasn't changed. We're approaching our centennial with the same values Peter established in the heart of the Great Depression."The company's longevity is particularly notable in an era of rapid industry consolidation, with many historic local moving companies being acquired by national corporate chains. U.Santini's commitment to remaining independently family-owned makes it a rarity in the modern moving landscape."We've watched the moving industry transform dramatically over the decades," Menchini continued. "Competitors have sold out to corporations, but we've chosen to stay true to our roots. Being family-owned means we answer to our customers, not shareholders. That's how we've survived and thrived for 95 years."The journey from ice delivery to full-service moving exemplifies U.Santini's ability to adapt while maintaining its core values. Today, the company offers comprehensive residential and commercial moving services , climate-controlled storage facilities, and specialized moving for pianos, antiques, and fine art. U.Santini serves clients throughout Brooklyn, the Tri-State area, and nationwide as an Authorized Interstate Agent for American Red Ball Worldwide Movers.With a 4.9-star rating across 163 Google reviews and an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau, U.Santini's reputation reflects the customer-first philosophy established by Peter Santini in 1930. The company employs only highly experienced professional crews trained to treat customers with respect and handle possessions with exceptional care."Brooklyn has changed dramatically since my grandfather drove those streets in 1930," said Menchini. "But the need for trusted, reliable movers who treat customers like family - that hasn't changed at all."As U.Santini looks toward its 100th anniversary in 2030, the company continues to invest in its future while honoring its past. The Santini-Menchini family remains committed to serving Brooklyn and the greater New York area with the same integrity that has defined the company for nearly a century."We're not just approaching 100 years in business," Menchini added. "We're approaching 100 years of relationships, of trust, of being part of this community. That's the legacy I'm proud to carry forward."About U.Santini Moving & StorageEstablished in 1930, U.Santini Moving & Storage is Brooklyn's oldest and only family-owned moving and storage company. For 95 years, the Santini-Menchini family has served residential and commercial clients throughout Brooklyn, the Tri-State area, and nationwide. The company offers comprehensive moving services, climate-controlled storage facilities, and specialized moving for pianos, antiques, and fine art. U.Santini is an Authorized Interstate Agent for American Red Ball Worldwide Movers and maintains an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau. For more information, visit www.usantini.com or call +1 718-768-6778

