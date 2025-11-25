ZeroMax Moving & Storage | Moving Company NYC Celebrates 10,000 Successful Moves Since 2018

Local Moving Company Reaches Major Milestone, Reinforcing Commitment to Quality Service and Customer Satisfaction

NYC, NY, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ZeroMax Moving & Storage | Moving Company NYC , a trusted name in residential and commercial moving services, proudly announces the completion of its 10,000th move since opening its doors on October 17, 2018. This significant milestone reflects the company's dedication to providing reliable, professional moving solutions and exceptional customer service throughout the New York City region.In just over seven years, ZeroMax Moving & Storage | Moving Company NYC has grown from a startup with a vision to become one of the most dependable moving companies in New York City and the surrounding areas. The achievement of 10,000 completed moves represents thousands of families, businesses, and individuals who have trusted ZeroMax Moving & Storage | Moving Company NYC with their most valuable possessions during life's important transitions."Reaching 10,000 moves is more than just a number—it's a testament to the trust our customers have placed in us," said Davron Nizamiddinov, CEO and Owner of ZeroMax Moving & Storage | Moving Company NYC. "Every move tells a story: families starting new chapters, businesses expanding, people pursuing their dreams. We're honored to have been part of these journeys and to have helped make transitions as smooth and stress-free as possible."Comprehensive Moving Services for Every NeedZeroMax Moving & Storage | Moving Company NYC specializes in a full range of moving services designed to meet diverse customer needs. The company offers:Residential Moving: Local and long-distance household relocations with careful handling of furniture, appliances, and personal belongings throughout NYC's five boroughsCommercial Moving: Office relocations, warehouse moves, and business equipment transport with minimal downtimePacking Services: Professional packing solutions using quality materials to protect items during transitStorage Solutions: Secure storage options for customers needing flexible moving timelines in the New York City areaSpecialty Moving: Expert handling of pianos, antiques, artwork, and other high-value itemsThe company's success stems from its commitment to professionalism, punctuality, and personalized service. Every member of the ZeroMax Moving & Storage | Moving Company NYC team undergoes comprehensive training in proper moving techniques, customer service, and safety protocols.Built on Customer SatisfactionSince 2018, ZeroMax Moving & Storage | Moving Company NYC has maintained an unwavering focus on customer satisfaction. The company's growing collection of five-star reviews and testimonials reflects its dedication to exceeding expectations on every job, whether moving a studio apartment in Manhattan or relocating an entire corporate office in Brooklyn."Our customers are our greatest advocates," added Nizamiddinov. "Word-of-mouth referrals and repeat customers have been instrumental in our growth. When someone recommends ZeroMax Moving & Storage | Moving Company NYC to their friends and family, that's the ultimate compliment and drives us to maintain our high standards."Contributing to the New York City CommunityBeyond providing moving services, ZeroMax Moving & Storage | Moving Company NYC has established itself as an active community partner. The company regularly supports local charities, sponsors community events, and has provided discounted or pro-bono moving services to families in need, veterans, and nonprofit organizations throughout New York City.The 10,000-move milestone also represents significant job creation and economic contribution to the local community. ZeroMax Moving & Storage | Moving Company NYC has built a team of skilled professional movers, drivers, and administrative staff, providing stable employment and career growth opportunities.Looking Ahead: The Next 10,000As ZeroMax Moving & Storage | Moving Company NYC celebrates this achievement, the company remains focused on continued growth and service innovation. Plans for the future include expanding service areas, investing in modern moving equipment and vehicles, and implementing new technologies to enhance the customer experience."We're excited about what's ahead," said Nizamiddinov. "Our goal is to continue setting the standard for professional moving services in New York City. Whether you're moving across the street or across the state, we want ZeroMax Moving & Storage | Moving Company NYC to be the name you trust."About ZeroMax Moving & Storage | Moving Company NYCFounded on October 17, 2018, ZeroMax Moving & Storage | Moving Company NYC is a professional moving company serving New York City and surrounding areas. The company provides comprehensive residential and commercial moving services, including packing, loading, transportation, and storage solutions. With a team of experienced, licensed, and insured movers, ZeroMax Moving & Storage | Moving Company NYC is committed to making every relocation efficient, affordable, and stress-free. For more information about ZeroMax Moving & Storage | Moving Company NYC's services or to request a free moving quote, visit zeromaxmoving.com or call (929) 628-2986.Contact: Davron NizamiddinovZeroMax Moving & Storage | Moving Company NYC(929) 628-2986sales@zeromaxmoving.com183 King St, Brooklyn, NY 11231

