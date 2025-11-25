Port City Movers Named a 2025 Nextdoor Neighborhood Fave. Company Recognized as One of the Most Loved Local Businesses by Neighbors

NC, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Port City Movers has been named a 2025 Nextdoor Neighborhood Fave, an honor awarded to the local businesses that community members value and recommend most. Selected directly by neighbors on the Nextdoor platform, the Neighborhood Faves award highlights businesses that make a meaningful impact on the communities they serve.As a winner, Port City Movers receives a Neighborhood Fave badge on its Nextdoor Business Page and a 2025 Neighborhood Faves Winner sticker, along with enhanced visibility throughout the Nextdoor app during the year.“Local businesses are the cornerstone of our communities, and the Neighborhood Faves awards are our way of celebrating the establishments that neighbors love most,” said Nirav Tolia, CEO of Nextdoor. “We are proud to recognize this year's winners for their outstanding contributions. Being a Neighborhood Fave is a powerful testament to the meaningful impact they have on their communities every day.”For decades, Port City Movers has built a reputation for reliable, professional moving services grounded in customer trust, care, and strong community relationships. Offering residential and commercial moves, packing services, and more, the company has become a go-to partner for families and businesses throughout the region.“We’re honored to be recognized as a Neighborhood Fave,” said Rob Downing, CEO of Port City Movers. “This award means so much for our moving company because it comes directly from the customers and neighbors we serve. Our team shows up every day committed to making moving easier, and this recognition reflects that dedication.”The 2025 Neighborhood Faves reflect businesses that earned exceptional support from verified neighbors on Nextdoor during the past year. Port City Movers’ consistent commitment to quality service has earned the trust and loyalty of the communities it proudly serves.The complete list of winning businesses is available at https://business.nextdoor.com/en-us/small-business/neighborhood-faves . To join local conversations and connect with your neighborhood, download the Nextdoor app or visit nextdoor.com.

