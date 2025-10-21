Senate Resolution 178 Printer's Number 1263
PENNSYLVANIA, October 21 - WHEREAS, President John Adams emphasized the indispensable
role of religion and morality in sustaining good governance and
civic virtue; and
WHEREAS, President Thomas Jefferson championed religious
freedom, individual conscience and the free exercise of faith as
central to liberty; and
WHEREAS, Benjamin Franklin, at the Constitutional Convention,
invoked divine providence to guide the deliberations that framed
our nation's Constitution; and
WHEREAS, These examples, along with the enduring legacy of
Pennsylvania's diverse faith communities, reflect the unbroken
tradition of prayer, thanksgiving and religious liberty that
continues to inspire the people of this Commonwealth; and
WHEREAS, Thanksgiving embodies the universal spirit of
gratitude, service and reflection, encouraging Pennsylvanians to
strengthen family bonds, engage in community service and
reaffirm shared values of humility and civic responsibility; and
WHEREAS, Recognizing the historic and ongoing role of prayer
and thanksgiving affirms the Senate's commitment to religious
freedom, civic virtue and community engagement; therefore be it
RESOLVED, That the Senate designate the week of November 23
through 29, 2025, as "Pennsylvania Week of Prayer and
Thanksgiving"; and be it further
RESOLVED, That the Senate encourage all Pennsylvanians to
observe this week with prayer, reflection, community service and
expressions of gratitude, in honor of the Commonwealth's
heritage and in celebration of the blessings of liberty and
unity.
