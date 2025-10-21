Senate Resolution 178 Printer's Number 1263

PENNSYLVANIA, October 21 - WHEREAS, President John Adams emphasized the indispensable

role of religion and morality in sustaining good governance and

civic virtue; and

WHEREAS, President Thomas Jefferson championed religious

freedom, individual conscience and the free exercise of faith as

central to liberty; and

WHEREAS, Benjamin Franklin, at the Constitutional Convention,

invoked divine providence to guide the deliberations that framed

our nation's Constitution; and

WHEREAS, These examples, along with the enduring legacy of

Pennsylvania's diverse faith communities, reflect the unbroken

tradition of prayer, thanksgiving and religious liberty that

continues to inspire the people of this Commonwealth; and

WHEREAS, Thanksgiving embodies the universal spirit of

gratitude, service and reflection, encouraging Pennsylvanians to

strengthen family bonds, engage in community service and

reaffirm shared values of humility and civic responsibility; and

WHEREAS, Recognizing the historic and ongoing role of prayer

and thanksgiving affirms the Senate's commitment to religious

freedom, civic virtue and community engagement; therefore be it

RESOLVED, That the Senate designate the week of November 23

through 29, 2025, as "Pennsylvania Week of Prayer and

Thanksgiving"; and be it further

RESOLVED, That the Senate encourage all Pennsylvanians to

observe this week with prayer, reflection, community service and

expressions of gratitude, in honor of the Commonwealth's

heritage and in celebration of the blessings of liberty and

unity.

