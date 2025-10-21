Senate Resolution 179 Printer's Number 1265
PENNSYLVANIA, October 21 - without stopping; and
WHEREAS, PennDOT provides helpful tips to motorists, parents
and students to help ensure school bus safety; and
WHEREAS, According to the most updated statistics provided by
the Pennsylvania School Bus Association (PSBA), each year
approximately 450,000 school buses travel an estimated 4.3
billion miles transporting roughly 23.5 million students to and
from school and school-related activities; and
WHEREAS, The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration
(NHTSA) reported that from 2014 to 2023, there were 971 fatal
school-transportation-related crashes, resulting in 1,079
fatalities, averaging 108 deaths annually; and
WHEREAS, These figures reflect a slight decrease compared to
the 2013-2022 reporting period, when the NHTSA recorded 1,009
such crashes among 326,149 total nationwide fatal crashes; and
WHEREAS, Average fatalities in school-transportation-related
crashes remained at 108 annually for 2014-2023, compared to 113
annually during 2011-2020; and
WHEREAS, Of the fatalities from 2014-2023, 10% were occupants
of school transportation vehicles (113 fatalities), 20% were
nonoccupants such as pedestrians and bicyclists (211 fatalities,
including 171 pedestrians), and 70% were occupants of other
vehicles (755 fatalities); and
WHEREAS, The report stated that 46% of school-transportation-
related fatal crashes occurred in rural areas, with the
remainder in urban settings; and
WHEREAS, Studies affirm that school buses represent the
safest way for children to travel to and from school-related
activities; and
WHEREAS, The outstanding safety record of school buses is due
