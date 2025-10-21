TUESDAY MEASLES UPDATE: DPH Increases Measles Case Count by Four to 23 total in 2025, 20 now related to Upstate Outbreak

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

Oct. 21, 2025

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Public Health (DPH) is adding four new confirmed cases of measles in Spartanburg County since Friday, bringing the total number of cases in South Carolina this year to 23 and the number of cases in the current outbreak to 20.

Two of the cases were among close contacts to known cases who have been quarantining at home, and none were present in any school settings while contagious. Because they were quarantining before they became infectious, no additional exposures have occurred with these new cases. The two other cases were associated with a business in Spartanburg with no public exposures.

A previously identified case of a child at a gym in Greenville County is now being associated with the current outbreak due to ongoing unrecognized community transmission.

Successful early quarantining as a result of an identified exposure is a positive public health outcome that shows how rapid containment efforts (quarantining if exposed) is highly effective in preventing community spread.

As of today (Tuesday, Oct. 21), the exclusionary period for Global Academy is over and exposed students are able to return to school. The exclusionary period for Fairforest Elementary ends Wednesday, Oct. 22, which is when those students may return. That represents all students DPH has identified as under exclusion requirements.

It is important to note that any new exposures at a school mean new exclusions for those who are unvaccinated, which is why DPH has activated its Mobile Health Unit to deploy to the following locations this week to offer measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) vaccine to unvaccinated individuals at no cost.

Mobile Vaccination Unit Times/Locations:

Wednesday, Oct. 22: 2-6 p.m. at Wellford Baptist Church, 235 Syphrit Rd., Wellford, S.C., 29385

Thursday, Oct. 23: 2-6 p.m. at Dr. T. K. Gregg Community Center, 650 Howard St., Spartanburg, S.C., 29303

###