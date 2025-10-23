Fabric Care Market to Reach $148.97 Billion by 2029 with 6% CAGR

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Fabric Care Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Fabric Care Market Size And Growth?

Recent years have seen a robust expansion in the fabric care market. The sector, valued at $111.16 billion in 2024, is projected to increase to $118.06 billion in 2025, scoring a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%. Factors driving this growth during the historical period include population surge, heightened demand for high-end products, growing consumer disposable income, improved living conditions, the rising trend of e-commerce, and an increased usage of clothing.

The market size of fabric care is predicted to experience robust expansion in the upcoming few years. It is set to escalate to a worth of $148.97 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0%. The advancement during the forecast period is credited to the growing demand for laundry care products that are both environment-friendly and sustainable, heightened awareness towards using high-quality detergents, an upsurge in health and hygiene cognizance, a rise in consumer awareness, and progressive consumer lifestyles. The forecast period also is likely to witness key trends like intelligent fabric care solutions, ground-breaking sustainable packaging, development of fabric care products, advent of washing machines, detergent launches, and novel inventions such as automatic washing machines, dryers, and fabric softeners.

Download a free sample of the fabric care market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=15172&type=smp

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Fabric Care Market?

Anticipations of lifestyle enhancement are predicted to bolster the expansion of the fabric care industry. The term 'improvement in lifestyle' signifies introducing beneficial alterations in various facets of a person's existence to boost overall wellness. The escalation in lifestyle improvements can be credited to diverse elements such as health consciousness, educational attainment, and societal changes. Fabric care plays a pivotal role in preserving tidiness, hygiene, confidence, comfort, and garment durability, all of which culminate in an enhanced lifestyle. For example, the Office for National Statistics (ONS), a UK-based independent official stats producer, revealed that around 91.0% of women and 81.7% of men confirmed making minimal to significant lifestyle modifications in July 2023. The 16 to 24-year-old bracket showed a 77.2% rate of lifestyle adjustments, whereas individuals in the 50 to 64-year-old category exhibited the maximum percentage at 90.7%. Consequently, the rise in lifestyle enhancements fuels the growth of the fabric care market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Fabric Care Market?

Major players in the Fabric Care include:

• Godrej Consumer Products Ltd.

• The Procter & Gamble Company

• Unilever Group

• Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

• Colgate-Palmolive

• Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC

• S. C. Johnson & Son Inc.

• Kao Corporation

• Wipro Enterprises Limited

• Amway India Enterprises Pvt. Ltd.

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Fabric Care Market?

Leading enterprises in the fabric care market are concentrating on creating inventive products like odor removers which meet the customer needs for efficient and convenient options. Such products assist in maintaining the quality of the fabric by effectively removing disagreeable odors. An example of this is in September 2022, when Procter & Gamble, renowned US based consumer goods company, introduced Rinse & Refresh, a fabric rinse concoction designed to effectively get rid of smells and hard water metal accumulation interlaced in fibers. This solution enhances the effectiveness of laundry detergents and helps in getting rid of residual substances and odors, resulting in noticeably fresher, softer, and brighter fabrics. The solution is free from dyes and strong scents which ensures it is safe for sensitive skin and perfect for washing baby clothes.

How Is The Fabric Care Market Segmented?

The fabric caremarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Fabric Detergents, Fabric Softeners Or Enhancers, Stain Removers Or Bleach, Other Fabric Care Products

2) By Form: Powder, Dry Sheets, Bars Or Blocks, Pacs And Tablets, Other Forms

3) By Nature: Synthetic, Organic, Other Natures

4) By Application: Residential, Hospitality, Healthcare, Automotive, Other Applications

5) By Sales Channel: Wholesalers Or Distributors, Convenience Stores, Supermarkets Or Hypermarkets, Online Stores, Independent Small Stores, Other Sales Channels

Subsegments:

1) By Fabric Detergents: Liquid Detergents, Powder Detergents, Pods And Tablets

2) By Fabric Softeners Or Enhancers: Liquid Fabric Softeners, Dryer Sheets, Fabric Softener Crystals

3) By Stain Removers Or Bleach: Liquid Stain Removers, Powdered Stain Removers, Bleach (Liquid And Powder)

4) By Other Fabric Care Products: Fabric Fresheners, Ironing Aids, Anti-Static Sprays

View the full fabric care market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/fabric-care-global-market-report

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Fabric Care Market?

In 2024, the Fabric Care market was dominated by Asia-Pacific, which is projected to continue its growth. The market analysis report of Fabric Care spans across various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Fabric Care Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Services Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/services-global-market-report

Commercial Services Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/commercial-services-global-market-report

Commercial Vehicle Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/commercial-vehicle-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.