Pixelmate Exhibition Co., Ltd. — Your Go-To Design and Build Partner for VICTAM Asia and Health & Nutrition Asia 2026

BANGKOK, BANGKOK, THAILAND, October 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PIXELMATE Exhibition Co., Ltd., a leader in bespoke exhibition booth design and construction, is proud to announce its role as the go-to design and build partner for the forthcoming VICTAM Asia and Health & Nutrition Asia 2026 , scheduled to take place from 10 – 12 March 2026 at the Bangkok International Trade & Exhibition Centre (BITEC), Bangkok, Thailand.The show is organised by Victam Corporation and VIV Worldwide and marks a significant milestone in the animal feed, health and nutrition industries.Strategic Collaboration for an Industry-Defining Event PIXELMATE Exhibition Co., Ltd. is honoured to play a key role in supporting VICTAM Asia and Health & Nutrition Asia 2026,” said Chai Son, Managing Director. “We recognise the unique convergence of feed processing, animal health, nutrition and grain-milling sectors at this event, and we are committed to delivering booth solutions that match the technical sophistication and branding aspirations of exhibitors.”Since its inaugural edition in September 2022, the VICTAM Asia platform has continued to evolve, combining forces with Health & Nutrition Asia to serve as a “one-stop” destination for animal feed, petfood, aquafeed, medicine, genetics, and high-tech animal-health solutions.Why This Event MattersThe event timeline is firmly set: 10 – 12 March 2026 at BITEC, Bangkok.The profile of participants spans feed formulators, poultry and aquafeed producers, pet-food manufacturers, biomass/bioprocessing stakeholders, veterinary and lab professionals, and grain/rice/flour-milling operators.Past editions have attracted thousands of visitors and hundreds of exhibitors, forging vital industry connections and enabling product launches, technical seminars and business‐matchmaking.Exhibitors situate themselves in a dynamic region—Asia’s feed, nutrition and milling industries are undergoing accelerated growth, making presence essential for competitive advantage.PIXELMATE’s Unique Value PropositionAs the preferred booth designer and builder for this edition, PIXELMATE brings to the table:Customised booth design that aligns with corporate branding, message and objectives.Full-service construction and logistics, compatible with BITEC’s exhibition infrastructure and regulations.Innovative modular and bespoke booth solutions, tailored to the size and scale of participation—from compact stands to island layouts.Integrated support including lighting, AV, interactive displays, signage and high impact visual elements.Project management from concept to dismantle—ensuring compliance, timelines and delivery excellence.For companies preparing their presence at the VICTAM Asia & Health & Nutrition Asia 2026 show, engaging PIXELMATE early ensures optimal positioning, seamless coordination with exhibition organisers, and full benefit from high visitor traffic and technical seminar opportunities.Key Participation Highlights for ExhibitorsBook your stand now to secure premium location and branding. Application forms and stand-booking details are available via the organiser.victam.comChoose from a variety of stand formats: “space only” from 15 m² and up, standard shell-scheme, luxury shell packages, and island or multi-storey optionsLeverage the co-location with GRAPAS Asia 2026 for cross-sector networking and exposure to grain, rice and flour-milling stakeholders.Participate in conferences and technical seminars held concurrently with the exhibition—an opportunity to share expertise, enhance visibility and engage decision-makers.Targeted visitor profiles guarantee high quality leads: feed mills, integrators, animal health professionals and grain processors converge under one roof.The venue BITEC offers excellent infrastructure, connectivity (including BTS Skytrain access), and regional accessibility from Bangkok and across Southeast Asia.Why Now is the Time to ActWith the 2026 edition rapidly approaching, early planning is critical. Premium booth locations will be allocated on a first-come basis and prices are expected to reflect the growing demand. Establishing a strong presence now will not only enhance your brand’s visibility among the 9,000+ expected visitors but will also position you ahead of competitors in Asia’s evolving feed, nutrition and milling markets.Working with PIXELMATE ensures you maximise this opportunity — from strategic stand design to flawless build-out and onsite execution, enabling your team to focus on engaging clients, demonstrating innovations and generating business outcomes.Join Us in Bangkok: Set Your Stand ApartWhether you are launching a new product line, showcasing cutting-edge equipment, ingredients or analytics services, or seeking to expand your footprint in Asia’s dynamic markets, this event is a must‐attend. Ensure your booth is more than just a presence — make it a destination.PIXELMATE invites all participating companies of VICTAM Asia & Health & Nutrition Asia 2026 to contact us for a customised exhibition plan, cost-effective booth packages, and turnkey project delivery. Let your stand reflect the quality, innovation and forward momentum that your company embodies.Secure your place at Asia’s premier feed, health, nutrition and milling event: March 10–12, 2026, Bangkok. Let PIXELMATE handle the details—and let your brand shine.About PIXELMATE Exhibition Co., Ltd.PIXELMATE Exhibition Co., Ltd. is a Thailand-based expert in exhibition booth design, construction and project management, serving domestic and international clients across trade fairs, corporate events and global exhibitions. With a strong track record of delivering high-impact stands and logistic solutions, PIXELMATE is committed to excellence, innovation and client-centric service.Media ContactPIXELMATE Exhibition Co., Ltd.Website: https://pixelmateexpo.com Contact Person: Chai Son, Marketing & Communications ManagerTel: +66 (0)631637732Email: info@pixelmateexpo.com– End of Press Release –

